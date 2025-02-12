Experience Japan’s Finest Craftsmanship at Matsuya Ginza: The 3rd Annual Japan Traditional Crafts Ginza Artisan’s Street

Featuring over 90 exhibitors, live demonstrations, and interactive workshops to spotlight Japan’s artisans.

TOKYO, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The annual Japan Traditional Crafts Ginza Artisan’s Street National will be held for the third consecutive year at Matsuya Ginza, Tokyo, from Wednesday, February 19 to Monday, February 24, 2025. This prestigious event is one of the largest craft events in the country, bringing together pieces from approximately 90 craft regions across Japan. It provides visitors the rare opportunity to discover, purchase, and experience the country‘s finest traditional craftsmanship, all in one place.

Official Website: https://meishoichi.kougeihin.jp/

Official Instagram: @kougei_event

Japan Traditional Crafts Ginza Artisan Street, hosted by the Association for the Promotion of Traditional Craft Industries, has a history of more than 20 years and continues to grow in scale and significance. Its purpose is to showcase the depth and breadth of Japanese art and platform the artisans who dedicate their lives to perfecting their craft. This year‘s edition features an exhibition and sale of a carefully curated selection of traditional and hometown crafts, live demonstrations and hands-on workshops by skilled artisans, allowing visitors to engage directly with Japan‘s highly-prized cultural heritage.

The festival will showcase a stunning array of iconic Japanese crafts, presented by around 90 exhibitors. For those seeking authentically Japanese souvenirs, the festival offers Mashiko pottery, which dates back to Japan‘s earliest societies; luxurious Kanazawa gold leaf crafts; renowned Nara inksticks, a must-have for calligraphy enthusiasts; and world-renowned Nambu Tekki ironware from Iwate, prized for its durability and elegant design. QR codes are displayed by each product allowing easy access to English information.

Visitors can admire exquisite Wajima lacquerware from Ishikawa, which represents the pinnacle of Japan‘s lacquer artistry, with its delicate, multi-layered finish. This area was deeply affected by the 2024 Noto Earthquake and the event‘s support of its craftspeople helps ensure the continuation of these traditional crafts to protect them for future generations.

Beyond browsing and purchasing, visitors can actively engage with Japanese craftspeople through live demonstrations and hands-on workshops. These include painting intricate Miyagi Kokeshi dolls, weaving Kurume Kasuri coasters, crafting a custom silver ring using traditional Tokyo silversmithing techniques, or crafting Edo woodblock prints. Advanced reservation is required for all workshops, which cost from 2,200 to 4,400 yen.

Hosting this annual craft festival is a natural extension of Matsuya Ginza‘s longtime commitment to promoting artisans and craftspeople, which dates back to its origin story as a kimono retailer and continues with its Design Collection, which showcases pieces from around the world, hand-selected by The Japan Design Committee, an organisation formed by renowned Japanese designers such as architects Kazuyo Sejima, Kengo Kuma and Hiroshi Naito.

Matsuya Ginza is proud of its enduring support of Japan’s artisans, whose dedication preserves the nation’s heritage for generations to come. Visitors to the Japan Traditional Crafts Artisan Street are invited to discover the beauty of Japanese crafts, meet the artisans who create them, and gain deeper insights into the history and skills that shape each piece.

About Matsuya Co., Ltd

Matsuya Co., Ltd has a 150-year legacy in Japan’s luxury landscape. Over the years, it evolved from a kimono retailer to two landmark department stores, in Tokyo’s Ginza and Asakusa districts. Its flagship store, Matsuya Ginza, opened in 1925 and has remained a prominent name in Japan’s luxury department store sector ever since. Its storied history and focus on forward-thinking retail have seen Matsuya continue to expand its global presence, driven by a vision to create lasting value.

More information about Matsuya Co., Ltd is available at https://www.matsuyaginza.com/en/

Press Release: https://x.gd/dk81k

Factbook:

https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Matsuya-Factbook-202411.pdf

Link to Images: https://x.gd/1mIOk