FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to GCBP and Novel Pharma’s GC1130A

FDA’s Fast Track designation speeds up the development of new biologic drugs for rare diseases

YONGIN, South Korea, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GC Biopharma (006280. KS) and Novel Pharma have announced that the U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for their jointly developed MPSIIIA (Sanfilippo syndrome Type A) treatment, GC1130A.

This designation follows the FDA’s clearance of the investigational new drug (IND) application for GC1130A last month. With Fast Track Designation, the development process for GC1130A is set to be expedited.

About Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A

Sanfilippo syndrome Type A is a rare genetic disorder that causes central nervous system damage through the accumulation of heparan sulfate, leading to progressive neurological decline. Without treatment, patients face life-threatening complications by the age of 15. GC1130A represents a potential breakthrough as the first and only treatment option specifically targeting MPSIIIA.

GC1130A

GC1130A is a biological drug that is being developed using high-concentration protein formulation technology, designed for administration to the central nervous system. It is delivered directly into the brain’s ventricles through intracerebroventricular (ICV) injection, a method first applied globally by GC Biopharma’s Hunter syndrome treatment, ‘Hunterase’, which has received market approval in Japan.

The potential of GC1130A to meet the unmet medical needs of Sanfilippo syndrome has been recognized by major drug regulatory agencies; in 2023, the FDA granted GC1130A Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) and Orphan Drug Disease (ODD), and earlier this year, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also granted GC1130A ODD status.

Currently, GC Biopharma and Novel Pharma are preparing to initiate a multinational first-in-human clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of GC1130A in Korea, the US, and Japan.

FDA’s Fast Track Program

U.S. FDA’s Fast Track program is designed to expedite the development and review of drugs intended to treat serious or unmet medical needs. Fast Track designation provides extensive support, including frequent meetings with the FDA throughout the drug development, clinical, and approval stages.

GC Biopharma and Novel Pharma stated, “We are pleased with the FDA’s decision to grant Fast Track designation for GC1130A, especially given the lack of approved treatments for Sanfilippo syndrome.” The company added, “This designation will enable us to accelerate the development of this new drug, bringing hope to patients and families affected by Sanfilippo syndrome.”

[Attachment] GC Biopharma’s Lysosomal Storage Disease research and development status

Project Adaptation Route of adminstration R&D Status Hunterase™ MPS II (Hunter Syndrome) IV Marketed (Global) GC1123B MPS II

(Hunter Syndrome) ICV – Marketed (Japan) – Phase 1 clinical trial (Korea) GC1130A MPS IIIA

(Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A) ICV – US: Phase 1 clinical trial – Korea: Applied for Phase I clinical trial – Japan: Planning for Phase I clinical trial GC1134A Fabry SC Planning to apply for and IND in the US GC2126A GM1

(Gangliosidosis) PO Nonclinical

About GC Biopharma

GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers lifesaving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Biopharma is one of the leading plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturers globally and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for more than half a century

About Novel Pharma Inc.

Novel Pharma is an emerging biotechnology company that focuses on developing first-in-class treatments for rare pediatric diseases (MPS/LSD) utilizing ICV (intracerebral ventricular) administration. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, it is currently engaged in the development of (i) MPSIIIA, (ii) GM1, (iii) MPSIVB and (iv) Krabbe disease.

This press release may contain biopharmaceuticals in forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Biopharma’s management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Biopharma or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. GC Biopharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

