This comfy floating recliner is like a ‘La-Z-Boy for the pool’ — it’s just $30

Can you feel that? Summer heat is here and we’re ready to soak it up. If you’re one of the lucky people who can cool off at a pool or lake, accessorizing has never been so fun. Sure, those colorful floats and noodles are fun for the kids, but come adult swim time? Having an inflatable armchair to lounge in is the move — and we’ve got just the one. The Intex Floating Recliner is your ticket to relaxation this summer, with its cushy design and (dual!) cup holders. Oh, and did we mention you can snag it for just $30 at Amazon? Let’s dive in!

Swimming is fun, but sometimes you just don’t feel like getting wet. If it’s a comfortable floating sesh you’re seeking, look no further. This inflatable chaise has a puffy back and armrests, and its contoured design will make you feel like you’re relaxing in your favorite chair — perfectly suited for enjoying a good beach read. However, its best features are arguably those dual cup holders. Could there be anything more luxurious than lounging in a pool with not one, but two refreshing beverages on hand? Tell the kids to go splash somewhere else — it’s time for R&R: Water Edition!

Made of sturdy vinyl, this durable float can be used in both lakes and pools, and its strong handles will make you feel secure, even if the waters get a little choppy. (Again, kids, enough with the splashing!) There’s an included repair patch juuust in case, and at just seven pounds, it’s also tres portable, making it perfect for that weekend lake vacay. You’re sure to be the envy of every swimmer there!

The only thing you’ll be searching for during Marco Polo is this cushy pool float. (Amazon)

With nearly 13,000 five-star seals of approval, the Intex Floating Recliner is a bona fide hit with Amazon customers — and for good reason!

One shopper accurately described it as a “La-Z-Boy for the pool!” while another wrote, “It has exceeded my expectations. The lounge is large enough to comfortably fit an adult and provides a spacious relaxing place to float in the pool or lake. The recliner design is fantastic, as it allows you to lean back and relax while keeping your head and feet elevated about the water.”

Several shoppers praised this recliner’s design, specifically its cup holders. Some noted, though, that they would have loved one tiny tweak. “Cup holders could be a bit wider, but overall, this is the only float for [my boyfriend],” another honest reviewer wrote. “Want a strong but bougie float? This is it.”

One more reviewer had the right idea when purchasing this float — and we think lots of shoppers can relate. “I ordered this float for cooler days when I want to get in the pool but not get super wet,” a five-star fan wrote. “It’s perfect for that! My dog gets on it with me and we float around the pool.”

