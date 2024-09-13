Flight attendant goes viral on TikTok for attempting to ease common flying fear

A flight attendant has gone viral after sharing her advice for people who may be nervous flyers.

Rhia Kerr, 23, has been working for Ryanair, an Irish carrier group, for five months.

She recently posted a TikTok video, which has garnered more than 2.5 million views, with tips on how to calm yourself if you should experience turbulence on an airplane.

In the footage, Kerr is seen sitting in an aircraft while explaining the definition of turbulence.

“Turbulence is a sudden shift in airflow and can be felt as jolts or vibrations inside the aircraft,” the text on the video said.

“When we experience turbulence, naturally our brains can’t comprehend being out of control and the sensation of falling can cause our brains’ fear response center to send a distress signal into our brain.”

She said airplanes are designed to withstand serious turbulence, and there’s no reason to panic.

She shared some tips with Fox News Digital about how to combat those turbulence fears — one of them being to get noise-canceling headphones for distraction.

“If you suffer with anxiety around turbulence, things I would recommend doing is getting noise-canceling headphones, as certain noises that the aircraft makes can be unsettling,” she said.

Kerr also said she recommends a nervous flyer writes a list of things to do or exciting moments that will happen once he or she gets off the plane. This would function as a distraction from the turbulence, she added.

She also said, “Try finding breathing exercises on YouTube or TikTok beforehand [and] put these into practice during turbulence.”

Kerr said it’s not unusual for a nervous flyer to alert the airplane crew of their mentality so that they can keep an eye on the passenger if turbulence does occur.

“Turbulence can be determined by forecasts, it is worth asking the crew before departure if you are going to expect any as they have most likely been briefed about this before takeoff,” Kerr said.

Kerr said that her number one priority in her role is to “ensure the safety of passengers and aircrafts” and that she’s been through “extensive and long training to be qualified.”

In her video, Kerr said, “aircrafts cannot fall out of the sky due to turbulence — the law of physics keeps it suspended in the air.”

“You are in very safe hands,” she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that 20 people were seriously injured from turbulence in 2023 — passengers and crew included.

The FAA also reported that roughly 2,900,000 passengers fly every day in and out of the United States across roughly 45,000 flights.

The FAA recommends keeping your seat belt buckled at all times and listening to pilots and flight attendants during unexpected turbulence.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ryanair for comment.

