Flight passenger sparks debate about ‘manspreading’ on planes after fellow flyer rests foot in her space

A traveler who shared a photo of a man invading her space by placing his foot in front of her on an airplane is sparking a discussion on Reddit.

Titled “Why do men do this,” the user wrote in the post, “Manspreading is not just for subways and buses. I mean I was in the middle seat and already at a disadvantage and then had to share my foot space?”

On the sub-Reddit forum titled “r/americanairlines,” users debated whether the man was intruding on the female passenger’s space.

AIRLINE PASSENGER SPARKS DEBATE AFTER BEING SEATED NEAR MASSIVE DOG ON PLANE: ‘COULDN’T MOVE’

The photo shows the man’s black sneakers resting to the left of the space under the seat in front of her.

“Stomp away,” joked one.

Another chimed in, “You just got a free footrest.”

“In no way shape or form is this acceptable. Maybe for medical concerns but that’s something he needs to account for prior to booking the flight,” added a user.

FLIGHT PASSENGERS SITTING IN THIS ROW MUST PASS CERTAIN REQUIREMENTS: WHAT TO KNOW

One user said, “He needs to get himself a bigger seat so he is not TAKING HER SPACE, not “give her as much room as he can” as if he is doing her a favor, especially since she is already in the middle.”

Many users debated whether the man was actually “manspreading.”

“Sexist comment, all people do this,” commented a Redditor.

Another added, “PLEAAASE in all my years of flying I’ve never seen a woman do this. Yall sound ridiculous crying sexism in these comments.”

“No chance this guy does this to another man,” one user commented.

AIR TRAVELER WARNS FLYERS NOT TO PLACE LAPTOPS IN THIS COMMON SPOT, PROMPTING SOCIAL MEDIA USERS TO REACT

“It’s not just men. Plenty of people are inconsiderate. Ask them politely to move. If they don’t, ask FA [flight attendant] for help,” added another.

Some users blamed the design of the plane.

“Not that it’s ok to take over someone else’s foot space but to be fair those electrical boxes are situated in the EXACT place you would want to put your right foot and there really isn’t a good solution…,” one user wrote.

Another person added, “Unacceptable, but the real question is why in 2024 do they need those electrical boxes given how slender screens are.”

“From the looks of it, it is an economy seat…not even a need for seat power. Just poor planning and a lack of innovation (and care),” the comment added.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Other users said the passenger should have addressed the situation as opposed to posting about it on social media.

“Anyone (it’s not a guy thing) will do this because you’re allowing them to. It’s your space, assert your right to it. But posting to Reddit isn’t going to solve the situation,” said one.

A Redditor commented, “we have to start talking to each other and not hide behind politeness and then go online about it. None of us can help you.”

Another added, “be an adult and address the issue to him.”

“Ask politely, but firmly,” one user suggested.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit poster for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Jacqueline Whitmore, a former flight attendant and etiquette expert based in Mount Dora, Florida, told Fox News Digital via email, “If someone is invading your personal space on an airplane, it’s best to handle the situation directly and diplomatically.”

“You could always put your personal belongings next to the offender’s foot and say, ‘Excuse me.’ This will let the person know (indirectly) that they are invading your space,” she added.

On American Airlines’ website, there’s a page featuring guidelines titled, “Passenger responsibilities.”

Listed under the “Complying with airline rules for safety” section, there are multiple bullet points intended for customers to follow to ensure “safety and comfort.”

“Behave appropriately and respectfully with other passengers, crew or any American Airlines team member,” the site says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines for comment.

Source