From Volcanoes to No-Man’s Land, Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES Is Built for Every Extreme

Across a cinematic journey through Earth’s extremes, the Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES proves itself as essential gear, built to capture every moment while keeping users seamlessly connected to the world.

HONG KONG, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As smartphones play a central role in how people capture and share their day-to-day experiences with the world, they’ve become essential companions on every adventure. Engineered to withstand terrain, distance, and intensity, the Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES, ensures documenting those moments is designed to feel effortless and accessible, without having to interrupt the awe of discovery.

To put this into practice, Infinix sent creators on an expedition across extremes, from remote villages and windswept coastlines to active volcanoes and dense rainforests, capturing the journey every step of the way. Throughout it all, the Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES stood up to the test of endurance, keeping creators connected, supported, and ready to share each moment with the world as they pushed forward on their journey.

A “Motor Journey” to the Ends of the Earth, Made Possible by Infinix

Any journey through unfamiliar territory demands adapting and navigating the local environment and its people. On motorcycles, that challenge is amplified, where conditions are unpredictable and reliability is critical. Infinix challenged three distinct creative voices in its “Motor Journey” Series including Colombian lifestyle creator Camila Lancheroz (@camila_lancheroz), European creator Toni (@tonchx), and Indonesian industry insider Arie Perkasa (@arieperkasa). Their task? Navigate from a “concrete jungle” and eventually make their way through dense unforgiving jungles on high-performance, multi-terrain bikes. But not without help. Coming to their aid is the durable Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES, equipped with a robust set of connectivity features that ensure navigating from start to finish is never an obstacle that slows them down.

The journey begins in Jakarta, where the three creators gather in the heart of the city before setting off toward the outskirts. As pavement gives way to rocks and boulders, every impact is felt, by both the riders and the phones mounted for navigation. Yet, engineered for durability, the Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES rises to the challenge. Built with an aluminum unibody design for enhanced shock resistance, it remains fully functional even after accidental drops, proving reliable as the journey pushes further into more demanding environments.

Through Heat and Humidity, Infinix Never Misses a Moment

The journey proves worthwhile as the trio is rewarded with a breathtaking spectacle that immediately calls for a captivating shot that their followers would instantly appreciate. It’s a rare opportunity to witness blue lava flowing from the mountain’s surface, casting a hauntingly beautiful glow. This becomes even more striking at night when captured using the Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES’ Ultra HDR capture, enhanced by its 50MP OIS Night Master Cam. This enables the team to seize intricate details from the cracking crust and blue flames emanating from gas vents, to the rope-like flow patterns of slowly oozing lava. These are details you’d otherwise miss in complex light scenes, but made visible with Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES all from a safe distance.

At their next destination, the journey leads them deep into a rain-soaked rainforest, where sudden downpours and persistently wet conditions become part of the challenge. With an IP64 splash-resistant rating, the Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES is built to handle exposure to rain, ensuring that capturing and sharing moments remains uninterrupted even in harsh conditions.

Surrounded by dense greenery and constant movement of wildlife, the environment offers endless moments worth capturing. From raindrops rolling off leaves to a distant shot of toucans perched high in the canopy, the 100x periscope zoom allows the team to observe and capture these scenes from afar, while preserving every detail without intruding on the natural behavior of wildlife.

Tested for Endurance, Designed for Connection

Whether trekking through extreme environments or navigating closer to the cityscape, communication remains essential, because navigation tools alone can’t always do it all. Technology has its limits, and at times, it still takes a human connection, supported by the right tools.

At another point in their journey, the trio encounters an indigenous community, where language quickly becomes a barrier to communication. With the Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES’ AI-powered translation, which supports a wide range of languages, including less commonly spoken ones, conversations begin to flow more naturally. As the creators speak in English and the indigenous chief responds in Maasai, the device seamlessly translates both sides, dissolving misunderstandings and enabling deeper, more meaningful interaction. What begins as uncertainty gradually transforms into connection, as stories, culture, and experiences are shared beyond words.

In fact, despite getting off on the wrong foot, technology transforms tension into connection. Equipped with the Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES, the trio uses its features to bridge the communication gap by finding common ground through music, photos and games. Even the pixelated Active Matrix Display on the phone’s rear becomes a shared point of curiosity. Offering both lighthearted humor and nostalgic, old-school gameplay, the Active Matrix Display helps to foster an understanding and build a genuine connection between the trio and the indigenous community. Despite the unexpected friendships created out of moments of adversity, the journey pushes onward.

During a stretch of the journey through a remote no-man’s land, conditions take an unexpected turn when Camila Lancheroz begins to feel unwell, making it unsafe to continue. With no cellular signal available, the situation quickly becomes critical.

Fortunately, the Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES’ next-generation two-way satellite communication becomes a critical lifeline for the trio. Even without cellular coverage, users can send emergency messages from remote areas where satellite service is supported and maintain a vital connection when it matters most. Backed by a powerful 6500–7000mAh battery, the NOTE 60 SERIES ensures reliable, long-lasting performance as they contact emergency services and wait for help to arrive.

While awaiting rescue, the team uses the Advanced Health Monitor to check key vital signs, providing helpful insights into her condition. In the absence of professional medical equipment, this feature offers an added layer of reassurance and awareness in a high-pressure situation.

Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES: Technology That Elevates Every Journey

The motorcycle trekkers emerge from no-man’s land to discover bioluminescent marine life casting a delicate blue glow across the breaking waves. From the warm glow of lava at their first destination to the ethereal shimmer of blue algae along the shore, the experience comes full circle, where camaraderie and shared moments become the most lasting takeaway.

Through it all, the Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES proves that, no matter the challenges or strain along the way, it fuels discovery, strengthens connection, and equips the trio with the tools they need to reach their destination safely across any landscape, in any weather, and through every obstacle they encounter.

Built with durability, innovation, and attention to detail, this real-world test was designed to explore how seamlessly a device can integrate into modern, global lifestyles, even in extreme environments. The result is a testament to how the Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES sets a new standard in versatility, forward-looking features, and long-term reliability, while serving as the thread that keeps users connected to the world, no matter where they are.

Find the Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES’ adventure documentary on Infinix’s Instagram page to watch the episodes.

You can find more information on all Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES models at Infinixmobility.com

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more—building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

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