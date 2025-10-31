Get Ready to Unbox the Vibrant World of Hong Kong Art Toys in Kuala Lumpur! “Hong Kong Art Toy Story 2025@Kuala Lumpur” Bringing the Creativity and Artistry of Hong Kong to Malaysia

#HKArtToyStory #HKArtToy #InnovativeEntrepreneurAssociation #CCIDAHK #CSTB

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Brace yourselves, art toy enthusiasts! Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA) is thrilled to present the “Hong Kong Art Toy Story 2025@Kuala Lumpur”, under the sponsorship of the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, from November 7-16, 2025, at The Exchange TRX, G/F Persiaran TRX, Tun Razak Exchange, 55188 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Being one of the largest Hong Kong’s original art toy exhibitions in Malaysia, “Hong Kong Art Toy Story” will unveil the unparalleled creativity and craftsmanship of 12 of Hong Kong’s most innovative original art toy designers. The “Hong Kong Art Toy Story 2025@Kuala Lumpur” divides the public area of TRX The Exchange in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia into five zones, namely “Amazing Art Toy Zone”, “Brilliant Art Toy Zone”, “Classic Art Toy Zone”, “Discovery Zone”, with astonishingly fun and fascinating installations including larger than life-size toy boxes, giant size toy capsule machine and photo-perfect human size figurines, and the last zone, the time-limited collaborative zone “Art Toy X HK Intangible Cultural Heritages”. The exhibition stands as proof of the talent and innovation of Hong Kong’s original art toy designers, who are eager to share their genuine creativity with art toy fans in Kuala Lumpur.

Renowned Hong Kong original art toy designers will also attend in person during the exhibition period to lead various interactive activities, such as talks and workshops, etc. to bring more memorable moments to the participants and toy lovers from Asia.

Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate the new chapter of Hong Kong’s original art toy history at the “Hong Kong Art Toy Story 2025@Kuala Lumpur”. Entry is free of charge—don’t let this opportunity slip by to lose yourself in the colorful, creative realm of Hong Kong’s original art toy collections.

For more information, please visit the project website at www.hkarttoystory.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @hkarttoystory.

