Global Spotlight on International Aquarium Conference as It Moves from Mexico to China

Wuhan Polar Ocean Park Takes Center Stage with Successful Flag Handover in advance of 2027 IAC

WUHAN, China, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On November 1, 2024, the International Aquarium Congress (IAC), often referred to as the “Olympics of the Aquarium Industry”, concluded its flag handover ceremony in Guadalajara, Mexico, marking the official countdown to the 13th IAC in 2027. The flag was transferred to Wuhan by HHAn-Wuhan Polar Ocean Park, signifying the return of this important international event to China for the first time since Shanghai hosted it in 2008.



On site International Aquarium Conference

The IAC, a premier event in the aquarium sector since 1960, convenes every three years to foster exchange and collaboration among the global aquarium community, scientific researchers, and educators. It serves as a platform for sharing cutting-edge research and management expertise.



Wuhan, known for its extensive water resources, is home to the largest cluster of aquatic organism research institutions, freshwater fisheries, and ecosystem studies both in China and globally. Its selection as the first inland city to host the IAC underscores its rich aquatic research resources and scientific heritage, cementing its status as a major inland metropolis.

A member of the IAC Steering Committee noted that HHAn-Wuhan Polar Ocean Park was selected for several reasons, including Wuhan’s and China’s dedication to environmental protection and biodiversity, as well as the park’s exceptional facilities, biological exhibits, and advanced breeding and conservation practices. Notably, the Committee was impressed by HHAn Entertainment’s strong commitment to its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and its CSR philosophy of “Being Kind for Harmonious Coexistence”.



HHAn Wuhan Polar Ocean Park

Tan Wencheng, General Manager of HHAn-Wuhan Polar Ocean Park, underscored the park’s unwavering commitment to the development of Wuhan over the past 13 years, growing in tandem with the city. The popular attraction stands out for its scale, population size, water volume, biological exhibits, and sophisticated breeding and conservation methods. As the largest ocean-themed integrated resort and key urban tourism landmark in central China, HHAn-Wuhan Polar Ocean Park is preparing to construct a 2,000-square-meter science education museum in time for the upcoming conference. The museum, themed around aquatic organisms in the Yangtze River basin and focusing on freshwater ecological protection, aims to lead Yangtze River ecological conservation efforts through public science education and outreach initiatives. Its mission is to engage a broader audience and encourage them to participate in efforts to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of aquatic biodiversity and to protect the Yangtze River.

