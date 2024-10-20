Halloween movie lovers can road trip along the east coast to these creepy sites

Spooky season is here, and it might be time to consider taking a road trip to some scary places from history and film.

These spine-chilling homes are not just sets from blockbuster Halloween movies, in fact, many actually exist as residential homes.

Hop in your car, and check out these real-life dwellings and sites where some of your favorite scary flicks were filmed.

5 scary road trip destinations ahead of Halloween

Would you dare to visit?

1. The Lizzie Borden house

If you have ever wanted to spend the night at a real crime scene, then look no further than the home and murder location of supposed ax murderer Lizzie Borden.

The Historic Lizzie Borden House, located in eastern Massachusetts, is now a working bed and breakfast.

The home was purchased in May 2021, by Lance Zaal, the owner of the Lizzie Borden house and president of U.S. Ghost Adventures, Fox News Digital previously reported.

“The reason I bought the house is [that] it fit perfectly with what we do with spooky haunted tours across the United States,” Zaal told Fox News Digital in an in-person interview in 2023.

“We had plans to do more with physical locations — and the Lizzie Borden house was the perfect opportunity to do that.”

For those hoping to experience some sort of paranomormal activity at the location, Zaal noted that the room of Bridget Sullivan, the family’s maid, has had several out-of-the-ordinary encounters, with claims of music boxes sounding off and furniture being found moved across the room without a human in sight.

2. Buffalo Bill’s house

Stay overnight or take a tour of Buffalo Bill’s home from the five-time Academy Award-winning film, “Silence of the Lambs.”

The movie set-turned private residence has become a popular tourist destination for horror movie enthusiasts.

“Step into the foyer where Buffalo Bill lures Clarice, and dine in the iconic dining room where Clarice questions Jame Gumb while he’s searching for business cards in the top drawer of the built-in curio, which still exists,” the Buffalo Bill’s House website states.

For those looking to fully immerse themselves in the film and stay overnight, the home offers four bedrooms with a total of five beds, which can sleep up to eight guests — Buffalo Bill’s room, Clarice’s room, Hannibal’s room and the Precious Room.

The home, located in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, has various activities for guests and props to recreate some of the most iconic scenes within the house.

“In addition, we’ve built Buffalo Bill’s ‘Workshop of Horrors:’ An interactive set in the basement, complete with a vintage Singer sewing machine, the American flag, full-length mirror, mannequins dressed in vintage 80’s outfits, a kimono, fully functional disco ball, and motion activated speakers playing Goodbye Horses playing as you enter the basement,” the website states.

“The haunting song, by artist Q Lazzarus, is now infamous with the Buffalo Bill dance scene. Make sure you ‘get your tuck on’ while you check out the Workshop of Horrors!”

3. ‘The Conjuring’ house

The real “Conjuring House” in Rhode Island was not used when filming the movie in 2013, but it is the real location in which the reported paranormal happenings took place.

The spirit-filled home was sold for $1.52 million in 2022 to Jacqueline Nuñez, the owner of WonderGroup LLC, a real estate development company, according to MassLive.

“Her journey through the realms of psychic guidance, mediumship, and spiritual phenomena has led her to witness countless verifiable experiences, affirming the continuity of consciousness and the supernatural energy that inhabits our world,” the Conjuring House stated online about the owner and “spiritual custodian.”

Nuñez has shared her eagerness to keep the house available as a tourist spot, and the home offers all sorts of special events, house tours, investigations, GHO-events, gallery events, GHamping and other private events.

The “haunted” home, located in Burrillville, Rhode Island, shares a warning on the website for the “faint of heart.”

“CAUTION!! ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK: The Conjuring House may be considered too intense for some guests. Please take this into consideration if you experience any of the following: respiratory issues, heart conditions, are prone to seizures, fainting, or sensitivities. NOT INTENDED FOR YOUNG CHILDREN or faint of heart. THE RECOMMENDED AGE IS 13 YEARS AND OLDER,” the website noted.

4. ‘The Amityville Horror House’

Another haunted home that inspired a classic horror film is “The Amityville Horror House,” which has made a few necessary changes over the years due to the home’s haunted history.

Ronald DeFeo Jr., a 23-year-old, shot and killed his parents and his siblings while they slept in their beds in 1974.

Only one year later, a new family, the Lutz family, purchased the DeFeo home, which has been known as “The Amityville Horror” house, Fox News previously wrote.

After moving into the Long Island, New York, dwelling, the family reportedly experienced supernatural phenomena and were driven from the home — as the 1977 book and 1979 movie show.

The home featured in the film was not the actual Lutz family house on Long Island, but rather a home in New Jersey that was converted to look like the New York house.

Since the Lutz returned their home to the bank in 1976, the house has gone through a series of new homeowners, one who even changed the address from 112 Ocean Ave. to 108 Ocean Ave. in an effort to deter tourists from the home, Syfy.com reported.

It’s a private residence, so you cannot tour the house or seek out any sort of paranormal activity, but it has been noted that the home has not had any spooky reports since the Lutz family lived there.

5. Allison’s house in ‘Hocus Pocus’

There are places to see from the 1993 cult-classic “Hocus Pocus” when visiting Salem, Massachusetts.

From Max and Dani Dennison’s House, which is now a private residence, to the iconic Old Town Hall where Bette Midler performed “I Put A Spell On You,” to a cabin in the woods meant to recreate the Sanderson Sister’s cabin, there are all sorts of “Hocus Pocus” sights to take in.

The home of Allison, Max’s crush in the film, is properly called the Ropes Mansion & Garden, owned by the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM), and offers various tours of the historic mansion which dates back to the 1720s.

On October 25, PEM will host a special Halloween themed night as a nod to the house’s film appearance.

“Get into the Halloween spirit and take a walk over to the Ropes Mansion (318 Essex Street) to see it decorated in the style of the ‘90s cult classic Hocus Pocus. You won’t have to bob for apples during this visit to Allison’s house, but it’s a must-see for any fan this October,” the museum’s website stated.

