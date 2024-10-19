These mega-popular tummy-control leggings are down to $8 at Amazon

Not all leggings are created equal. Some sag and some ride up. Others are so thin they leave little to the imagination. But when you find a pair of leggings that are not only opaque but also truly comfortable, you put those babies in heavy rotation. The Syrinx High-Waisted Control Leggings tick all the boxes and make you feel like a million bucks every time you pull them on. They’re made of top-quality compression spandex that’ll boost your self-esteem all day long, and right now you can grab a pair for just $8 when you apply the on-page coupon.

Amazon The high-rise waist of these super-soft leggings is made of a wide elastic band for built-in tummy control. Wear them for workouts, errands or just lounging. Save $9 with coupon $8 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Since similar leggings can run as high as $35 or even $50 (not to mention Lululemon’s faves, which cost over $100), the $8 price of these high-waisted leggings is an absolute bargain.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Give your stretched-out spandex the heave-ho as you replenish your wardrobe with these leggings. You can wear them for workouts — they’re designed for athletic performance, after all — but most customers wear them as everyday pants, partly because they’re so cute and partly because they simply don’t want to take them off.

“They are so soft and comfortable I could sleep in them,” raved one fan. “They make my butt look fantastic and really [thin] out my hips and tummy.” Plus, they have “coverage up high enough to hide my imperfections.”

That’s high praise, but it’s totally earned. The tights are made of breathable cotton, with enough spandex to conform to your shape, contour your curves and hold in any trouble spots such as a jiggly belly or hip dips. The high-rise waist is made of a wide elastic band for built-in tummy control. And they stand up to wear over and over — customers attest to the fact that they wash well without fading.

Keep it all sucked in while staying comfy. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

These top-selling compression leggings have a lot of voices vouching for their amazingness — nearly 27,000 five-star ratings, in fact.

Pros 👍

“SUPER soft,” wrote one enamored reviewer. “Really flexible. As far as I can tell they pass the squat test. Get a size smaller than the recommended, I did and they were a perfect fit. (My bf also says they make my butt look amazing).”

Say goodbye to self-consciousness once you have a serious pair of compression leggings like these in your wardrobe. “Omg I’m obsessed with these leggings! They are sooo soft, easy to put on. They are flattering and don’t show cellulite or rolls. I’m a curvaceous woman and I feel confident wearing them to the gym or every day.” one fan confirmed.

“I love these leggings!” says one five-star reviewer. “They are very soft with just the right amount of stretch. The tummy control is light, not too restrictive. They’re thick enough I feel comfortable wearing them with just a regular top, not so skin-tight. I’ve got probably 10 pairs of black leggings & I’ll probably replace some of them with these. I’ve got them in my cart & am watching the price.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say these leggings don’t always fit quite right.

“These are the most comfortable leggings I own,” raved a fan. “Love the fit and the butter-soft material. My only complaint is that I wish these came in an XS because they could be a tad tighter.”

Echoed another: “These are buttery soft and good quality material. Unfortunately, they go all the way up my torso and therefore do not fit right and roll down.”

Amazon Three may sometimes be a crowd, but in this case, this three-pack is the perfect way to pad your wardrobe with plenty of staple leggings. Save $17 with coupon $19 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

