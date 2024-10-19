Sunday, October 20, 2024
Emdoor Digital take the stage at Autumn 2024 Global Sources Hong Kong Mobile Electronics Show, Opening a New Chapter of Future Technology!

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Autumn 2024 Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show kicked off on October 18th. Emdoor Digital showcased full range of products at Booth 5C20, unveiling a new chapter of smart life!

The scene of Emdoor digital exhibition
Emdoor Digital has demonstrated a wide range of products in smart device market, covering laptops, tablets, Mini PCs, as well as AIOT devices, all of which highlight its rich accumulation and continuous innovation capability in the smart field. Among them, AI PC series is particularly eye-catching. These AI PCs excel in compatibility, carrying a wide range of CPU platforms such as Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, etc., providing users with diversified choices. In terms of performance, they can easily cope with multi-tasking and meet needs of high-performance applications, bringing users a smooth and unhindered experience. In addition, these AI PCs also incorporate advanced AI technology and are enabled with powerful AI computing capabilities to provide users with a smarter and more efficient use experience, and meet the diverse needs of users in different scenarios.

In addition to the above hardware products, Emdoor Digital also specially demoed its inhouse-developed AI software tools. From text generation to image creation, from voice control to retrieval enhancement, the rich AI functions make creativity and work seamlessly. There are also practical functions such as multi-screen connectivity, Android app store in Windows and chipset driver R&D, which create an all-round, more efficient and convenient smart life for different users. Meanwhile, Emdoor Digital always sticks to its commitment to user privacy and data security, ensuring that every user can enjoy the unlimited convenience of AI in an efficient, convenient and safe environment. Through its comprehensive smart device layout and innovative AI software tools, Emdoor Digital not only offer a shortcut to an efficient smart life for users, but also heralds a safer, more convenient smart future full of unlimited creativity and possibilities.

The exhibition will last until October 21st, Emdoor Digital (Booth 5C20) invites you to come to the show to experience the charm of intelligent technology and open a new era of intelligence together.

Source: Emdoor Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.

