Harbour City Shopping Mall and Bandai Namco Asia Launch the first-ever flagship event “Bandai Namco Asia Journey in Hong Kong”

HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Harbour City, Hong Kong’s largest shopping mall, has partnered with Bandai Namco Asia to unveil “Bandai Namco Asia Journey in Hong Kong @ Harbour City” from 27 March to 5 May 2026, marking Hong Kong as the first stop of the regional journey.



The Tamagotchi Research Hub brings Tamagotchi Paradise to life with life size character figures, interactive displays and a playful laboratory inspired setting.

The large‑scale flagship event unites five globally beloved Japanese IPs, including Mobile Suit Gundam (Gundam), ONE PIECE, Tamagotchi, ULTRAMAN and DRAGON BALL, offering a cross‑generational experience through immersive displays, rich displays and exclusive merchandise for toy and anime enthusiasts.

The Gundam-themed zone anchors the experience along Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour waterfront. A towering 5-metre-tall RX-78-2 Gundam makes its first-ever appearance in a dynamic launch pose, emerging powerfully from a 16-metre-long spaceship-themed installation that houses hundreds of Gundam model kits at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt. Meanwhile, the ONE PIECE themed zone unfolds at Ocean Terminal Deck, featuring a majestic 6‑metre‑tall pirate ship inspired by the iconic Going Merry, a Gear 5 Luffy photo spot and “Egghead Arc”‑inspired scenes, all set against sweeping views of Victoria Harbour.

ULTRAMAN and Tamagotchi themed zones extend the experience indoors. Celebrating the 60th anniversary of ULTRAMAN and the 30th anniversary of ULTRAMAN TIGA, a dedicated themed zone showcases a curated series of character figures from the Showa to Reiwa eras, highlighting the evolution of the legendary hero over time. The Tamagotchi Research Hub installation introduces a playful setting inspired by the highly popular Tamagotchi Paradise, featuring life‑size character figures and interactive displays.

The journey continues at the Bandai Namco Asia Pop‑Up Store, which brings together a range of event‑exclusive and first‑release merchandise from across the featured IPs. Fans can also find DRAGON BALL elements, including a Super Saiyan Son Goku statue inspired by the iconic “Kamehameha” moment, adding an additional photo highlight within the shopping experience.

Combining spectacular photo spots, interactive experiences and limited collectibles, “Bandai Namco Asia Journey in Hong Kong @ Harbour City” invites fans from around the world to step into the worlds of their favourite franchises — all in one unforgettable journey.

@harbourcity #HarbourCity #BandaiNamcoAsiaJourneyHK



A 5 metre tall RX-78-2 Gundam in a dynamic launch pose anchors the Gundam experience at Harbour City’s Ocean Terminal Forecourt, overlooking Victoria Harbour.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of ULTRAMAN and the 30th anniversary of ULTRAMAN TIGA, the ULTRAMAN themed zone presents a curated display of character figures spanning the Showa to Reiwa eras.

A striking life‑size statue of Super Saiyan Son Goku welcomes visitors at the entrance of the pop‑up store, recreating the legendary Kamehameha moment from Dragon Ball.

The ONE PIECE themed zone at Ocean Terminal Deck features a 6 metre tall pirate ship inspired by the Going Merry, alongside Gear 5 Luffy and Egghead Arc themed photo spots set against panoramic harbour views

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