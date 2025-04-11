Helicopter crashes in Hudson River off of Manhattan, killing all 6 aboard

Rescue workers and emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, U.S., as seen from Newport, New Jersey, April 10, 2025.

A sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off of Manhattan Thursday, killing all six people on board. It was the deadliest helicopter crash around New York City in years.

Agustin Escobar, the CEO of rail infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, his wife and three children, all visiting from Europe, and the pilot of the helicopter died in the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives,” Siemens said in a statement.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two more died after they were removed from the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said. The helicopter was operated by “New York Helicopters,” New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The helicopter tour company New York Helicopter didn’t immediately respond to request for comment. The company offers sightseeing tours and had one scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to its website.