Helicopter crashes in Hudson River off of Manhattan, killing all 6 aboard

Rescue workers and emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, U.S., as seen from Newport, New Jersey, April 10, 2025.
Eduardo Munoz | Reuters
A sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off of Manhattan Thursday, killing all six people on board. It was the deadliest helicopter crash around New York City in years.
Agustin Escobar, the CEO of rail infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, his wife and three children, all visiting from Europe, and the pilot of the helicopter died in the crash.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives,” Siemens said in a statement.
Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two more died after they were removed from the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said. The helicopter was operated by “New York Helicopters,” New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said a press conference Thursday afternoon.
The helicopter tour company New York Helicopter didn’t immediately respond to request for comment. The company offers sightseeing tours and had one scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to its website.
First responders walk along Pier 40, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York, across from where a helicopter went down in the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J.
Jennifer Peltz | AP
A witness’s video showed a helicopter plummeting to the river. Other video posted on social media showed a helicopter upside down in the Hudson River. An eyewitness told NBC New York that she saw the helicopter lose a propeller and that the aircraft’s nose pointed downward.
The helicopter was a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger, according to FlightRadar24, a flight-tracking site.
The flight path showed the helicopter taking off from a heliport on the southeastern tip of Manhattan, then flying up the Hudson River, getting up to an altitude of about 1,100 feet, and turning around near the George Washington Bridge, with last contact off of Hoboken, New Jersey, about 15 minutes after takeoff, FlightRadar24 data showed.
The helicopter’s flight records show it both taking off and landing from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport several times in the last few days. Such routes are common with sightseeing helicopter tours.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it will investigate the crash and that it is still gathering information. The Federal Aviation Administration didn’t immediately comment.
“Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas,” the NYPD said in a post on X.
There have been several helicopter crashes around Manhattan over the years. In March 2018, a helicopter hired for a photoshoot crashed into the East River, killing five people on board, though the pilot survived.
In June 2019, a helicopter flying in heavy fog crashed into the top of a Manhattan office building, killing the pilot.