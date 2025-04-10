Helicopter crashes in Hudson River off of Manhattan, leaving several dead

Rescue workers and emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, U.S., April 10, 2025.

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off of Manhattan, killing at least five people on board, NBC New York reported, citing sources. A sixth person was pulled from the water.

Four people had been pulled from the water and were taken to a hospital, NBC New York also said. It was not clear how many people were on the helicopter.

Video posted on social media showed a helicopter upside down in the Hudson River.

“Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas,” the NYPD said in a post on X.

The helicopter appeared to be a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger, according to FlightRadar24, a flight-tracking site.

An eyewitness, told NBC New York, that she saw the helicopter lose a propeller and that the aircraft’s nose pointed downward.

The flight path showed the helicopter flying up the Hudson River, getting up to an altitude of about 1,100 feet, and turning around by Fort Lee, New Jersey, with last contact near Hoboken, New Jersey, FlightRadar24 data showed.