HERO ESPORTS Asian Champions League: Dota 2 Tournament Champions Secure Place in Esports World Cup

SHANGHAI, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The HERO ESPORTS Asian Champions League (ACL), Asia’s premier multi-title esports tournament hosted by Asia’s leading esports company Hero Esports, announced that champions of the ACL Dota 2 Tournament will secure a spot at the Esports World Cup.

This follows the announcement that the champions of ACL CS2 Tournament and ACL Honor of Kings Tournament will each secure a place in the Esports World Cup.

The ACL Dota 2 Tournament features three stages: Online Qualifier, Season Finals and Grand Finals.

The Online Qualifier will run from March 7 to March 30. Anyone can sign up for the Online Qualifier, and compete with other teams that sign up in the same week. One champion will be produced each week. A total of four champions will advance to the next stage.

The Season Finals will take place from May 1 to May 3. Apart from four teams from the Open Qualifier, there will be four invite teams, including XG, YB and Tidebound. A total of 8 teams will fight for 4 spots to enter Grand Finals. Additionally, the champion of Season Finals will also secure a place at DreamLeague S26, which is the world’s most prestigious Dota 2 league, boasting a prize pool of $1 million.

The Grand Finals of ACL Dota2 Tournament will take place on May 16. The four candidates from Season Finals will compete for the champion, who will not only take home $100,000, but also gain direct entry to the Esports World Cup.

About Hero Esports

Founded in 2016, Hero Esports is the biggest esports company in Asia, producing more than 7,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. With a global presence encompassing 12 office locations and eight top-tier esports arenas, Hero Esports offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more. As a private company, Hero Esports counts Savvy Games Group and Tencent, among others, as investors, with Kuaishou and Huya as strategic partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai and employing more than 1,100 employees, Hero Esports is a fully integrated operator of esports tournaments and creator of esports content with global reach. The company has helped produce many prestigious tournaments including the Olympic Esports Week, the Esports World Cup as well as the esports series featured at both the Jakarta Asian Games 2018 and the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. Hero Esports also worked with the world’s top-tier game publishers such as Tencent and Krafton in organizing popular esports leagues such as the Honor of Kings’ KPL series and PUBG’s PGC series, among many others. In 2024, Hero Esports launched Esports Asian Champions League (ACL), Asia’s premier international, multi-title esports tournament. Hero Esports is a member of the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC).

