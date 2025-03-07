This cozy sherpa vest, just right for fickle spring weather, is down to $25

Spring may officially kick off on March 20, but let’s be realistic: The chilly weather is likely to stick around for a while. You may not need your full winter parka, though — instead, you could opt for a versatile vest to layer over a sweater during the day and wear under a coat at night. The Lomon Sherpa Vest fits the bill, and right now, it’s up to 50% off at Amazon.

Amazon Just right for layering, this soft, fuzzy vest features a high neck and all-important pockets. $25 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Ready to get your cozy on? Grab this fleece vest while it’s up to 50% off! (We say “up to” because some colors are 20% off and some are closer to half off.) Either way, you’ll probably pay less than 30 bucks for this sherpa stunner.

Why do I need this? 🤔

As far as vests go, the Lomon Sherpa Vest is a good-looking outer or inner layer. Heavy on the cozy factor and light on bulk, it gives you just the right amount of protection from late fall’s chilly breezes. Under a jacket or over a sweater, the insulating fleece not only keeps you warm but adds an extra layer of style to your casual outfits. It also has pockets and a high neck that peeks out from under a coat collar, keeping you warm if you don’t want to reach for a scarf.

The layering season is calling for this cozy number. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 2,500 five-star shoppers are already cozied up in this snuggly-soft vest, saying it’s warm and “flattering on all body shapes.”

Pros 👍

“This is so cozy and cute,” raved one snug shopper. “It’s roomy enough and has some stretch to it. The inside and outside pockets are roomy and are made with the same fluffy material as the rest of the vest. The zipper works smoothly. There have been a few tiny bits of shedding but nothing a little shake won’t fix. I may order one of the other colors as this has become a favorite.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“Does not look cheap at all. EXTREMELY soft,” said this happy buyer. “Flattering design, nicer than many of the other similar vests I looked at, because its cut is a bit more feminine. … Perfect for cooler winter weather in Florida.”

“Sizing is correct, fits perfect, it’s lightweight,” a third reviewer wrote. “The outside pockets are super deep, there is a pocket in the inside as well. So glad I bought this. I have gotten many compliments.”

Cons 👎

“It has a metal zipper which sometimes is a little difficult,” said this shopper. “A nylon one would have been better. But, not important enough to not love it!”

“This vest is certainly cozy and soft as advertised,” advised a final fan. But they had this note: “Right out of the package, it shed all over my clothes, so I was doubtful as to whether or not I would keep it. I washed and dried it, and did not see any fur in the lint trap of the dryer, so was encouraged by that. … If I could have one negative thing to say about this vest, it would be that there is an inside pocket and an outside pocket in the same place, right at my hips, so that tends to make it look bulky in that area.”

Amazon There are colors and patterns galore, including this sophisticated navy. $24 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Advertisement Advertisement

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Beauty

Source