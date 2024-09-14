Hit the road: New study suggests travel could delay aging, improve physical and mental health

A recently published study suggests travel could delay or slow the aging process, which is as good an excuse as any to go ahead and book that trip.

The study, “The Principle of Entropy Increase: A Novel View of How Tourism Influences Human Health,” was published in the Journal of Travel Research in August.

The study “applied the theory of entropy to tourism,” said a Sept. 5 release from Edith Cowan University (ECU) located outside Perth, Australia. This is believed to be the first interdisciplinary study of its kind, they said.

“Entropy” is the universe’s trend toward disorder, ECU noted.

“The entropy perspective suggests that tourism could trigger entropy changes, where positive experiences might mitigate entropy increase and enhance health, while negative experiences may contribute to entropy increase and compromise health,” the university said.

Among these health benefits is “slowing down the signs of aging,” ECU noted.

“Aging, as a process, is irreversible. While it can’t be stopped, it can be slowed down,” Fangli Hu, a Ph.D. candidate at ECU and the lead researcher on the study, said in the release.

“Tourism isn’t just about leisure and recreation. It could also contribute to people’s physical and mental health.”

Having a positive experience during travel can “enhance individuals’ physical and mental wellness,” said ECU, including through “exposure to new places and environments, increased levels of physical activity and socializing and “the fostering of positive emotions.”

Going to new places triggers a response that elevates the body’s metabolic rate, ECU said, which may also trigger an adaptive immune system response.

This immune response “improves the body’s ability to perceive and defend itself against external threats,” said Hu.

“Put simply, the self-defense system becomes more resilient,” she said. “Hormones conducive to tissue repair and regeneration may be released and promote the self-healing system’s functioning.”

This is true both for leisurely travel and for more intense trips like hiking, Hu found.

“Leisurely travel activities might help alleviate chronic stress, dampen over-activation of the immune system and encourage normal functioning of the self-defense system,” she said.

Conversely, more physical activity done while traveling — hiking, cycling and walking — can help the body out as well.

“Participating in these activities could enhance the body’s immune function and self-defense capabilities, bolstering its hardiness to external risks,” Hu wrote.

“Physical exercise may also improve blood circulation, expedite nutrient transport, and aid waste elimination to collectively maintain an active self-healing system. Moderate exercise is beneficial to the bones, muscles, and joints in addition to supporting the body’s anti-wear-and-tear system.”

