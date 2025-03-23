Hot travel trend turns vacations into multi-generational family affairs

As travelers begin to plan their trips for the summer, a new report is revealing the latest travel trends, spotlighting the opportunity for a family affair.

American Express Travel has released its annual global travel trends report for 2025, and one trend, “fam travel,” has people spending quality time with their loved ones.

Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, said, “Travelers, especially millennials and Gen Z, are motivated to book thoughtful, meaningful trips this year.”

FAMILY HISTORY IS INSPIRING VACATIONS IN ‘ROOTS TRAVEL’ TREND AS INDUSTRY EXPERTS WEIGH IN

“Fam travel” is a multi-generational trend with grandparents, parents and children all packing their bags,” Hendley said in a press release.

Fifty-eight percent of millennial and Gen Z parents plan to bring their extended family on vacation, the report found.

“Quality time” was cited by 89% of these millennial and Gen Z-aged parents as the main reason for the vacation.

Meanwhile, 24% said they bring along extended family for babysitting.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

When it comes to planning itineraries, younger family members take the lead.

Sixty-eight percent of parents of millennials and Gen Zers say their kids are partaking in the scheduling of activities on the family trip.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another trend known as “roots travel” has been picking up momentum with Americans who are factoring in their ancestry while booking vacations.

Adam Duckworth, president and founder of Travelmation, told Fox News Digital roots travel is more common among older generations.

“They also have the finances to support a trip like this, and they often invite other family members to join them,” said Duckworth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to American Express Travel for additional comment.

Source