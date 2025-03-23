March Madness 2025: How to watch the NCAA tournament, where to stream games and more

Sunday, March 23, 2025
SOUTH BEND, IN - MARCH 25: The March Madness logo is pictured on a Wilson EVO NXT basketball during the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second round of the NCAA Division I Women's Championship on March 25, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

March Madness has officially tipped off. (Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

March Madness — AKA the 2025 NCAA tournament — is here. This year’s tournament is airing across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV on the men’s side and ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPNews for the women. Here’s what else you should know ahead of March Madness 2025.

Dates: Mar. 18 – Apr. 7

TV channel(s): CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews

Streaming: Paramount+, Max, DirecTV, Fubo

Both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments have begun! Is your bracket set?

Games in the men’s NCAA tournament will air across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. The women’s NCAA tournament will air across the ESPN suite — so ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPNews.

Don’t have cable? Don’t worry. You can stream the men’s games easily with a subscription to Paramount+ and Max, or a live TV streaming service like DirecTV, Fubo or Sling. The women’s games will also be accessible via a live TV streaming service that includes the ESPN suite.

Max, AKA “the one to watch,” has select live sports available through its Bleacher Report Sports add-on, which is included free of charge for ad-free Max subscribers. (If you currently subscribe to Max’s ad-supported plan, you should be able to access the B/R add-on content until March 30).

On top of March Madness games on TBS, TNT and TruTV, Max has buzzy shows including The White Lotus, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Dune: Prophecy and more.

Ad-supported Max starts at $10/month. The Standard plan (which includes B/R Sports free of charge) costs $17/month.

$16.99/month at Max

Paramount+ has two tiers available: an $8/month ad-supported tier and a $13/month premium tier that’s ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel (and access to Showtime) — which you’ll need to stream select March Madness games.

Right now, Paramount+ is still offering a free trial — so new subscribers could sign up to watch Selection Sunday and the First Four, plus check out the rest of the Paramount+ library free for seven days.

Try free at Paramount+

While Sling doesn’t offer a free trial these days, since March Madness lasts longer than your standard trial would, anyway, it ends up being a solid option to catch most games in the tournament. Emphasis on most, because one big blindspot for Sling is that it doesn’t carry CBS.

That being said, for $45 for your first month of Sling Orange + Blue + (Sports Extra add-on), you can catch all the games on TBS, TNT, TruTV, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC.

$48 for your first month at Sling

The tournament will kick off with Selection Sunday, but we won’t see any action on the court until Mar. 18.

  • Selection Sunday: 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 16 (ESPN)

  • First Four: March 19-20 (ESPN2, ESPNU)

  • First round: March 21-22 (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS)

  • Second round: March 23-24 (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS)

  • Sweet 16: March 28-29 (ESPN, ESPN2)

  • Elite Eight: March 30-31 (ESPN)

  • Final Four: Friday, April 4 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (ABC2, ESPN3, ESPN+)

  • Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 16 (CBS)

  • First Four: March 18-19 (TruTV)

  • First round: March 20-21 (CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV)

  • Second round: March 22-23 (CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV)

  • Sweet 16: March 27-28 (CBS, TBS)

  • Elite Eight: March 29-30 (CBS, TBS)

  • Final Four: April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (CBS)

  • NCAA championship game: April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (CBS)

Sunday, Mar. 23 (Men’s Second Round/Round of 32)

  • No. 8 UConn vs. No. 1 Florida: 12:10 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

  • No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Duke: 2:40 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

  • No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 3 Kentucky: 5:15 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

  • No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 2 Alabama: 6:10 p.m. ET (TNT, Max)

  • No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 4 Maryland: 7:10 p.m. ET (TBS, Max)

  • No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Iowa State: 7:45 p.m. ET (truTV, Max)

  • No. 10 New Mexico vs. No. 2 Michigan State: 8:40 p.m. ET (TNT, Max)

  • No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Arizona: 9:40 p.m. ET (TBS, Max)

Sunday, Mar. 23 (Women’s Second Round/Round of 32)

  • (2) Duke vs. (10) Oregon, noon | ESPN

  • (3) Notre Dame vs. (6) Michigan, 1 p.m. | ABC

  • (4) Kentucky vs. (5) Kansas State, 2 p.m. | ESPN

  • (1) South Carolina vs (9) Indiana, 3 p.m. | ABC

  • (4) Baylor vs. (5) Ole Miss, 4 p.m. | ESPN

  • (2) TCU vs. (7) Louisville, 6 p.m. | ESPN

  • (4) Ohio State vs. (5) Tennessee, 8 p.m. | ESPN

  • (1) UCLA vs. (8) Richmond, 10 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, March 24 (Second Round/Round of 32)

  • (2) NC State vs. (7) Michigan State, noon |ESPN

  • (1) Texas vs. (8) Illinois, 2 p.m. | ESPN

  • (3) Oklahoma vs. (6) Iowa, 4 p.m. | ESPN

  • (4) Maryland vs. (5) Alabama, 5 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (3) LSU vs. (6) Florida State, 6 p.m. | ESPN

  • (3) North Carolina vs. (6) West Virginia, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (2) UConn vs. (10) South Dakota State, 8 p.m. | ESPN

  • (1) Southern California vs. (9) Mississippi State, 10 p.m. | ESPN

