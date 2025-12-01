Hyatt Regency Shanghai Lingang, Hyatt Place Shanghai Lingang Xinchen International Conference Center, and Hyatt Place Shanghai Lingang Debuts Integrated Hospitality Destination in Lingang

New Hyatt Regency and Two Hyatt Place Properties Offer Tailored Experiences for Business, Leisure and Extended Visits

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hyatt Regency Shanghai Lingang, Hyatt Place Shanghai Lingang Xinchen International Conference Center, and Hyatt Place Shanghai Lingang today announced the grand opening of three new properties in Shanghai’s rapidly developing Lingang area, form an integrated hospitality destination in the heart of the Lingang business district, establishing a new landmark for both business and leisure travelers.



Strategically positioned in the district’s core, the hotels offer convenient access to Shanghai’s most popular attractions. Guests can reach the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, Dishui Lake, Haichang Ocean Park, and L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort within walking distance. With direct access to Metro Line 16’s Dishui Lake Station, the hotels provide seamless connectivity to downtown Shanghai and beyond.

“We are thrilled to introduce this unique hotel collective that represents a new era of hospitality in Lingang,” said Ms. Spring Li, Complex General Manager overseeing the three properties. “Each hotel has been carefully designed to serve distinct guest needs while complementing one another, creating a destination for every purpose. Whether travelling for business, leisure, or an extended stay, our art-inspired accommodations, diverse dining venues and premium event facilities are thoughtfully designed to deliver comfort, inspiration, and memorable experiences – all set against the stunning backdrop of Dishui Lake.”

Art-Inspired Design with Local Character

The hotels share a design philosophy of “artistic exploration” with each property featuring curated collections of sculptures, paintings, and installations that reflect the region’s maritime heritage and coastal culture. From the refined gallery-like spaces at Hyatt Regency to the contemporary artistic touches at both Hyatt Place hotels, guests can enjoy a unified artistic journey throughout their stay.

Distinct Experiences Within One Destination

Hyatt Regency Shanghai Lingang serves as the flagship property, offering 305 art-inspired guestrooms with sweeping lake views. Select rooms feature exclusive views of weekend and holiday fireworks displays, while specially designed themed family rooms provide an engaging and comfortable environment for guests of all ages. The hotel features six dining venues, pet-friendly accommodations, and 4,900 square meters of event space. Wellness facilities include a 24-hour fitness center, while families can enjoy the dedicated two-story Kids’ Club designed to spark creativity and fun for younger guests.



Hyatt Place Shanghai Lingang Xinchen International Convention Center, connected to the Hyatt Regency via an indoor sky bridge, offers 364 modern rooms alongside versatile event spaces tailored for business travelers and event attendees. The hotel also features specially themed family rooms, creating a welcoming atmosphere for families traveling together. Its innovative tiered showcase venue and efficient layout are designed to support productive stays and seamless meetings.

Hyatt Place Shanghai Lingang completes the collection with 128 rooms featuring kitchenettes, refrigerators, and washer-dryers, offering home-like comforts for families and extended-stay guests.

World of Hyatt Gives Members a Reason to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, is offering members the opportunity to earn extra 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at all there hotels: Hyatt Regency Shanghai Lingang, Hyatt Place Shanghai Lingang, and Hyatt Place Shanghai Lingang Xinchen International Conference Center, for stays from December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026, part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

