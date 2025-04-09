Iconic Masters landscape at Augusta National altered with fewer trees following hurricane

As the best golfers in the world gather in Augusta, Georgia, this week for the Masters tournament, some players are already noticing a significant change in the iconic landscape. Those changes will be detected as well by approximately 40,000 fans who visit Augusta to take in the tournament from Thursday to Sunday.

The aftermath of Hurricane Helene has left Augusta National Golf Club with a noticeable change in its lush greenery.

The Category 4 storm hit in September, ripping through the Southeast and taking hundreds of trees down at Augusta National.

TRUMP PLANTS NEW JACKSON MAGNOLIA TREE AFTER WHITE HOUSE CHOP-DOWN: ‘WE’VE DONE EVERYTHING FOR THIS TREE’

At the time, Augusta National chair Fred Ridley said in a press release that the club’s focus was on ensuring the safety of the community.

“Our Augusta community has suffered catastrophic and historic impact from Hurricane Helene,” said Ridley.

Players in pursuit of the coveted green jacket have noticed that some holes have been thinned out, possibly presenting new attack plans.

The par-four 10th hole has sparked the most conversations, with golfers noting the loss of trees on the left side of the fairway, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

GRANDMOTHER’S BIBLE SURVIVES HURRICANE HELENE AFTER STORM DESTROYS HER HOME: ‘IT WAS THE LORD’

“If you are feeling extremely dangerous, there’s a little gap on the left side of the trees where you can kind of hit it through,” Xander Schauffele said, according to AP.

Schauffele added, “It’s a little risky, but in the past your ball would hit a tree there and fall 90 feet from the tee box … But for the most part, I think the course is going to play the exact same as before.”

“I was looking at trees. It almost felt like I was playing the back nine for the first time,” said the nine-time PGA Tour winner.

Schauffele also said “it’s pretty crazy and sad” to see how many trees have been removed due to the storm.

EXTREMELY RARE ‘ALBINO’ DEER SPOTTED BY FAMILY DRIVING HOME ON BACK ROADS

Augusta National is renowned for its magnificent magnolia trees, which lend their name to the iconic “Magnolia Lane” at the club’s entrance.

Many holes on the course are named after trees or flowers in proximity, such as the second “Pink Dogwood” and the thirteenth hole “Azalea.”

Jon Rahm also shared that he’s heard conversations about possible new routes on the tenth tee.

“Somebody did tell me you can hit a high cut over the cabins on 10. I don’t believe it,” Rahm said, according to AP.

The 2023 Masters champion said that he is a bit skeptical of changes in play over the loss of the trees.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I don’t see there’s a chance where so many trees fell where that’s a possibility,” he said.

“I have heard from members that you can tell there’s a difference. When you’re looking down the property, you can see a little bit further down.”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Rahm did say there is a “visual change” to the hole.

Rory McIlroy commented on the missing trees on ten, apparently making the tee shot less intimidating — and that there is a little more room on the par-four third right side given the missing overhanging trees.

“But really, apart from that, I think it’s pretty much the same … Definitely a couple of tee shots look a little bit different,” said McIlroy, according to AP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Augusta National and the PGA Tour for further comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Source