Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Inquiry begun after American Airlines flight reports mysterious blue light while trying to land
Travel

Inquiry begun after American Airlines flight reports mysterious blue light while trying to land

By admin
An American Airlines flight reported seeing a strange blue light while it was preparing to land last week — prompting an investigation.

The incident occurred early in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 29, as the plane was 5 miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

The flight had departed from Charleston, South Carolina, according to American Airlines in a statement it shared with Fox News Digital.

Ultimately, the flight landed safely — and no injuries were reported.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the crew reported this as a laser event,” the airline said.

As it prepared to land, an American Airlines flight (actual flight not shown here) reported seeing an unusual blue light.

As it prepared to land, an American Airlines flight (actual flight not shown here) reported seeing an unusual blue light. (iStock)

American Airlines said its pilots receive training on how to handle potential laser illumination incidents and are instructed to report any such events immediately.

The information is then shared with air traffic control — which passes the report along to law enforcement officials for further review.

The FAA confirmed to Fox News Digital that it would be investigating the incident.

In 2025, pilots reported almost 11,000 laser strikes, the FAA’s website noted.

Observers shine a blue laser pointer into the sky.

Last year, nearly 11,000 laser strikes were reported, the FAA said.  (iStock)

From those incidents, 10 injuries were reported, the FAA said.

Federal officials have repeatedly warned that laser strikes pose a serious safety risk to aircraft, particularly during takeoff and landing.

“Laser pointers may seem like a toy, office tool or game. Pointed to the sky, lasers are a serious threat,” the FAA said.  

“A laser can incapacitate pilots, putting thousands of passengers at risk every year.”

American Airlines Airbus passenger jet in flight against a blue sky.

Lasers pointed at planes can incapacitate pilots — putting thousands of lives in danger every year, says the FAA. (iStock)

People who shine lasers at aircrafts can face penalties.

The FAA said violators may be fined up to $32,000 per incident — and could also face criminal charges under federal law.

Fox News Digital previously reported that the FAA was investigating a similar incident after the crew of a National Guard Black Hawk helicopter reported receiving illuminations by a green laser near Hector International Airport in North Dakota in 2025.

The incident occurred about two miles from the airport, and no injuries were reported.

Alexandra Koch of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

