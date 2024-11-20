Marking over two decades of community spirit, IPC unveils new experiences, tenants, and prizes worth over RM21,000

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IPC Shopping Centre is thrilled to commemorate its 21st anniversary with a fresh brand positioning: “The Lagom Life, It’s Just Right“, a lifestyle concept inspired by the Scandinavian principle of “Lagom“, the art of balanced living. This refreshed positioning invites visitors to experience an environment that feels “just right”, where everyone, from families to solo shoppers, can find their own sense of joy. With this, IPC transitions beyond its family-friendly roots to become a meeting place for the many – providing just the right balance of everything for the diverse community it serves.



IPC Shopping Centre Celebrates Its 21st Anniversary with the Unveiling of “The Lagom Life, It’s Just Right”

In celebration of 21 years, the centre is rolling out a curated blend of exciting experiences, trendy new tenants, and over RM21,000 worth of rewards for shoppers. Running from now until 31 December 2024, IPC is set to create memorable Swede-inspired moments for every visitor with unique attractions, photo-worthy viking ship décor, and exclusive Tack Club member perks.

During the anniversary period, shoppers can look forward to:

1) IPC Value Weekdays Program: Tack Club members can redeem RM21 off e-voucher to be used on the same day as redemption for just 2 Tack Club points. These deals available exclusively on the IPC app on weekdays (excluding public holidays), provides members with a rewarding and cost-effective shopping experience at 15 participating outlets within IPC Shopping Centre.

2) Tack Spend & Win: Tack Club members can participate in this lucky draw contest by spending a minimum of RM21 in a single receipt at any outlet in IPC Shopping Centre. Eligible members can redeem a ticket at the i-Counter (Level G) to enter a weekly prize draw for a share of the RM21,000 prize pool, including high-quality lifestyle gadgets like JBL speakers, Electrolux vacuum cleaners, Philips tower fans, Tefal blenders, and cash vouchers. Winning ticket numbers will be posted every Monday on IPC’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

3) ‘Haul of Savings’ Massive Merchandise Savings: IPC Shopping Centre will be expanding its merchandise collection with items such as Kitchen Gloves and Oven Mitt Set, Exclusive Swede Notebook, IPC socks, Reversible Bucket Hat, Multipurpose Desk Organiser, and IPC Foldable Reusable Shopping Bag. These new additions will complement the existing collection, all of which Tack Club members can redeem using their points at discounted rates of up to 94% off.

4) New Member Rewards: Visitors who download and newly register as a Tack Club member or Små Club member can redeem items such as one (1) Boost Juice voucher, one (1) IKEA ice cream, 200 Welcome Tack Points, one (1) 30-minutes EV charging voucher, a colouring book, and an IKEA Fabler Björn soft toy which they can enjoy during their visit.

Reflecting on the new direction, Ms Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre, said “As we reach this incredible 21-year milestone, ‘The Lagom Life, It’s Just Right‘, captures our vision to be a place of balance and joy for our community. We’ve crafted an experience where everyone can unwind, discover, and indulge – all within a space that feels calming and comfortable. IPC is where you can spend quality ‘me’ time or connect with loved ones, making memories in a setting that feels just right.”

Ms. Lim also shared her excitement about IPC’s new tenant mix, adding, “To enhance this experience, we’re introducing trendy new F&B and lifestyle brands, including INN Bar, Canton Boy, BYD, llao llao, and Chagee. These fresh additions bring more flavors and lifestyle experiences that cater to our evolving community, joining recent tenants like Decathlon Connect, MR DIY Plus, and ChaTraMue.”

For more information about the Lagom Life, please visit ipc.com.my or follow IPC Shopping Centre on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok for the latest promotions, events and updates.

About IPC Shopping Centre:

Malaysia’s first meeting place anchored by IKEA with the big blue box store and a vital part of Ikano Retail’s growing portfolio in the region. Strategically nestled in the heart of the mixed-use development of Mutiara Damansara since 2003, it serves as a familiar, cosy home away from home for their community and beyond. Blending its Swedish heritage with innovation, IPC Shopping Centre leads in sustainability with the flagship Recycling and Buy-Back Centre and other green initiatives in fostering community engagement and showcasing their commitment to a greener future. IPC Shopping Centre enhances everyday life as the preferred one-stop retail hub with diverse offerings that goes beyond transactional shopping, but also a space for continued connection, discovery and inspiration for its visitors.

