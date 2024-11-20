Life’s Short, So I’m Baking As Many Of These 123 Best Cookie Recipes As I Can

“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links.”

When it comes to desserts, though we really try our hardest to not play favorites (emphasis on the “try” part), we definitely have a soft spot for cookies. There are SO many amazing recipes for them out there, and life’s too short to not try and make them all. Plus, there’s basically a cookie for everyone out there, and isn’t it so fun (and shocking!) when you find out what a person’s favorite cookie is? So whether you’re a traditionalist or like to mix it up, are a master baker or are a novice in the kitchen, we’ve got recipes for you. From birthdays to bake sales, holiday cookie exchanges, or just something sweet to enjoy at home, get inspired to bake with these 123 easy cookie recipes.

When it comes to cookies, there’s some classic recipes everyone recognizes. We’re talking chocolate chip, oatmeal, sugar, oatmeal, peanut butter, snowballs…you get the idea. We’ve got lots of options for those here. We know which are our favorites (like our monster cookies or our s’mores stuffed cookies), but you’ll have to find your own. It’s our favorite part about baking, trying out different recipes and landing on the ones you’ll make again and again. Speaking of, though cookies ARE a year-round treat, there’s something particularly special about turning your oven on to bake a batch come fall. With that in mind, we’ve included a few of our autumnal faves here too, like our apple cider cookies, our glazed maple leaf cookies, our pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, and our sweet potato cookies.

Maybe you’re into the spins on the classics, like our potato chip cookies or our crème brûlée sugar cookies. Or maybe you like stuffing candy into your cookies, like chocolate kisses into your snowballs or Andes mints instead of chocolate chips? Are you into sneaking dried or fresh fruit into your cookies, like in our cherry chocolate chip cookies or our oatmeal cranberry white chocolate cookies? Perhaps you’re all about tradition and like making cookies specific to your (or someone you love’s) heritage, like our ma’amoul, bizcochitos, alfajores, or kolaczki. There’s no better way to impress someone by making them treats they remember from childhood. For a lot of us, that means simple no-bake cookies and cookie cakes, so we’ve included a few of those too.

For more sweet treats perfect for any celebration, check out our top layer cakes, our best truffles, and our favorite dessert bars next.

Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut butter cookies are salty, sweet, and more rich than a chocolate chip cookie ever could be. We’re suckers for the classic fork crosshatch look, but you can totally skip it. (Ready for the next level? Make peanut butter STUFFED cookies.)

Chocolate Pie Cookies

If you love the richness and the comfort of homemade French silk pie , then these chocolate pie cookies are just what you need. Inspired by the classic, but with the ease and convenience of a cookie , this recipe offers a unique twist on beloved flavors.

Apple Cider Cookies

Apple cider donuts are one of our absolute favorite things about fall. While making donuts is quite fun, they’re time consuming, and not to mention the mess of frying with oil or needing a donut pan to bake them. These cookies are the perfect substitution.

Glazed Maple Leaf Cookies

Forget PSL season, let’s make “maple syrup fall” happen! In this maple-inspired recipe, we spiced up our cut-out sugar cookies with cinnamon, maple syrup, and walnuts to make an aromatic and nutty-flavored cookie dough that will make you feel like you’re taking a brisk fall hike among maple trees.

Cookie Brittle

Cookie brittle is a particularly great hack for the holidays or any time you’re entertaining when you don’t have time or the oven space to bake multiple trays of cookies. Think of it like a faster, easier way to make a big batch of chocolate chip cookies. 😍

PB&J Cookies

If you ever miss the nostalgia of a classic PB&J, try making one in cookie form. A simple peanut butter cookie filled with jam creates a chewy, sweet cookie that will take you back to your playground days.

Cake Mix Cookies

If you’re looking for a last-minute homemade dessert, this recipe will give you festive cookies with just a few ingredients. All you need is a box of cake mix and sprinkles!

Best-Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies

We’ve made our fair share of variations on the chocolate chip cookie over the years, from chewy to brown butter, but this recipe takes the cake: They’re the most classic, least-fussy version—exactly what you want when you’re looking for a no-frills, soft, and fudgy cookie.

Crumbl Cookies & Cream Cookies

With 950 locations in the United States and a menu of rotating cookie flavors, Crumbl and their thick, chewy cookies are here, there, and nearly everywhere. Which is a good thing, because we especially love their cookies & cream cookies. If you love these, try Delish’s copycat version of Crumbl’s chilled sugar cookie next.

Cookie Cake

Bigger is better, especially when we’re talking cookies. If you’re not a huge fan of a typical layer cake for your birthday but love a pile of warm gooey chocolate chip cookies, this is the compromise everyone can get behind. No matter what you call it, it’s the perfect celebration dessert.

Sugar Cookie Fries

Whether you’re looking for the cutest birthday party treat or are simply looking for an adorable activity that the kids can get involved in, these sugar cookie fries are the answer. Serve with buttercream dyed red (ketchup alert!), Funfetti dip, Nutella, and strawberry jam… whatever you like!

Potato Chip Cookies

Love chocolate chip cookies? Prepare to meet your new obsession. Sweet and salty, crunchy on the outside and chewy in the center, these potato chip cookies take everything we love about the classic chocolate chip cookie and crank up the volume—big time.

Sugar Cookies

Here at Delish, we love all cookies *equally*—but we hold a special place in our hearts for soft sugar cookies. Crisp around the edges and soft and chewy in the center, these simple, classic treats are hard to beat.

Subway Foot-Long Cookie

The chocolate chip cookie at Subway is arguably their best menu item, and now that they have a foot-long version, it’s somehow even better. The only thing that can beat it? Enjoying its crispy edges and warm gooey center right at home with this copycat recipe.

S’mores Stuffed Cookies

Are you ready for a sticky, gooey, unabashedly messy challenge? Here’s the deal: You’re about to stuff an entire s’more into a chocolate chip cookie. With enough focus, patience, and perseverance, you can succeed in making this extremely indulgent dessert. Give us s’more, please!

Strawberry Shortcake Cookies

It took many, many rounds of testing to get these cookies just right. Our biggest piece of advice is to not be afraid of mess. Covering the cream cheese with cookie dough is a messy task (especially with the fresh strawberries!), but we promise you it’s worth it a million times over.

Oreo Cookie Cake

This version of our OG cookie cake takes things to the next level by putting cookies INSIDE the “cake.” It’s packed with chopped Oreos (in place of chocolate chips), decorated with a rich Oreo buttercream (in place of plain chocolate or vanilla), and crowned with even more Oreos. 😍

Advertisement Advertisement

Ube Crinkle Cookies

With its striking color and a unique nutty vanilla flavor profile, ube has taken over the world. Upgrade your average crinkle cookie this Christmas with ube extract and ube halaya, a popular Filipino pudding made with ube and condensed milk. Your guests won’t know what hit ’em!

Oatmeal Cookies

These aren’t oatmeal raisin or even oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, but a classic straightforward, simple oatmeal cookie that doesn’t need anything else. They’re soft, thick, and chewy and truly the ideal cookie texture.

Chewy Chocolate Cookies

Love chocolate chip cookies, but want EVEN more chocolatey flavor? This recipe is for you. These chewy cookies double down on chocolate, thanks to the combo of cocoa powder, chocolate chips, and one of our favorite secret-weapon ingredients: instant coffee.

Olive Oil Chocolate Chip Cookies

Those who say that butter makes everything better are, well, not wrong, but we’re willing to bet they haven’t been brave enough to sub in olive oil instead. Enter: these secretly healthy, but no less delicious olive oil chocolate chip cookies.

Lemon Sugar Cookies

This recipe yields lemon cookies that are soft and citrusy sweet with a perfect chewy center. They take very minimal effort and the hardest part will be letting them chill in the fridge. Be patient! That rest time will be worth it for the crinkly texture it provides.

Cherry Bakewell Cookies

These cookies have a light yet chewy almond-flavored base and are stuffed with tart cherry jam to mimic the flavor combination in a Bakewell tart. Decorated with sliced almonds and icing, these are the epitome of style AND substance.

Slow-Cooker Chocolate Chip Cookie

If you usually rely on your slow cooker for savory recipes, then let us introduce a game changer: a massive, shareable COOKIE in your slow cooker. This huge chocolate chip cookie is not only perfect for serving a crowd, but nails our ideal chocolate chip cookie texture: crisp outsides, and a melty, gooey middle.

Holiday Cookie Pops

Cake pops are old news—these cookie pops are an adorable twist on an easy treat. Plus, they couldn’t be easier to create. Simply grab a tube of refrigerated sugar cookie dough, your favorite holiday sprinkles, and some popsicle sticks, and you’ll have a shareable holiday dessert in no time.

Thin & Crispy Oatmeal Cookies

If you’re a thin and crispy fan, then these oatmeal cookies will be your new go-to recipe. They’re both crunchy on the edges, but just soft enough in the middle, making them the perfect cookie combo.

Brown Butter Snickerdoodle Cookies

Snickerdoodles are only made better by nutty, brown butter. These are chewy with pillowy soft centers and that classic snickerdoodle tang. As they cool, they settle into cracked and wrinkly cookies, which, in our opinion, are the very best kind.

Girl Scout Tagalongs

If you, like us, wait for Girl Scout Cookie season all year, then these copycat Tagalongs are for you. A quick shortbread base is topped with a mound of peanut butter and dipped in chocolate—that’s it! There’s no need to suffer through a craving all year anymore.

Macarons

When it comes to French desserts, you can’t get more classic or classy than a macaron. Featuring crisp, shiny shells sandwiching a luscious rich filling, these classy French cookies are sure to impress and delight anyone who tastes them.

Copycat Crumbl Chilled Sugar Cookie

Crumbl’s chilled sugar cookies may no longer be on their permanent menu, but now you can make them at home! Their signature giant cookie is an almond cookie with a pretty pink frosting, but feel free to get creative and try out different colors or even sprinkles if you like.

Italian Ricotta Cookies

These melt-in-your-mouth cookies are an Italian classic and a breeze to make. What’s more fun than frosting? Sprinkles! You can adorn these cookies with any combination of sprinkles, whether for a celebration or just another Tuesday.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Reese’s fans, we’re about to introduce you to your new favorite cookie: The soft texture of a peanut butter cookie meets the rich bite of a chocolate chip here, making it the perfect balanced cookie to enjoy the classic combo.

Cookies ‘N’ Cream Millionaire Shortbread

Just when we thought a millionaire shortbread couldn’t get richer, we switched up the classic recipe to feature layers of chocolate shortbread, chocolate caramel, and an added bonus of a cookie ‘n’ cream filling.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Sure, we could bake up a batch of oatmeal cookies, with no add-ins, or thin & crispy oatmeal cookies, or even oatmeal chocolate chip cookies (best of both worlds, tbh), but when we need that nostalgia, nothing will do but oatmeal raisin.

Espresso Cookies

One of our top not-so-secret ingredients in the Delish test kitchen has got to be instant coffee. Not for drinking, but for making our chocolate desserts taste EXTRA rich and flavorful. They don’t usually end up tasting like coffee, but have a mysterious something extra and intense chocolate flavor that will leave you wanting more.

Chocolate Hazelnut Thumbprint Cookies

Move over peanut butter blossoms, there’s a new flavor in town. You’ll fall in love with hazelnut flour once you realize how nutty it makes these gianduja-inspired cookies. Melted chocolate adds extra cocoa punch to the dough, while rich and creamy Nutella tops them off.

Pistachio Chocolate Chip Cookies

Think of your favorite chocolate chip cookie… Are they Toll House, or Mrs. Fields? Are they chewy? COVERED in giant chocolate chips?Whatever your favorite, we’re here to tell you, they can ALL be improved by the addition of one simple ingredient—ground pistachios. Pistachios add a slightly sweet, almost buttery nutty flavor that will make your cookies feel a little bit elevated, but still just as classic and comforting.

Butter Cookies

These little guys might look simple, but they’re dangerously good. There’s a healthy dose of salt in the dough, making it easy to down 4 or 5 without overdosing on sugar. Serve them up with a cup of coffee or chai latte for dipping!

Palmier Cookies

Composed of flaky puff pastry layers of butter and sugar, these three-ingredient cookies are so simple to make, and even easier to devour at any holiday party. While we love these classic cookies for their adorable shape and basic flavors, they’re also the perfect base to experiment with different toppings and additions.

Chocolate Cool Whip Cookies

This crazy boxed-cake-mix hack makes super-fudgy crinkle cookies—with a third of the typical ingredients. All you need is cake mix, whipped topping (aka Cool Whip), an egg, and powdered sugar. If you’re not a chocolate person (😱!!!), you can use any type of boxed cake mix—vanilla, Funfetti, even red velvet.

Snickerdoodles

Snickerdoodles are, in our opinion, an underrated cookie, overlooked by the chocolate chip cookies of the world. Soft, chewy, and somehow impossibly light, snickerdoodles are born from a sugar cookie coated in cinnamon sugar and baked into a puffy, crackly cookie with a signature tang (thanks, cream of tartar) that just can’t be replicated.

Almond Joy Cookies

What if your favorite coconut-almond-chocolate candy bar morphed into a crunchy, melt-in-your-mouth cookie? We’ve done it! Joy is in the name for a reason.

Italian Lemon Cookies

Originally served at weddings (to symbolize tying the knot), these Italian cookies are now commonly found at holiday gatherings too. A soft but sturdy dough is flavored with lemon juice and zest, then rolled into a knot. After baking, it gets dipped in a lemon-y glaze and finished with even more zest.

Monster Cookies

The origin of the name “monster” cookies isn’t clear, but it may refer to the fact that they’re like Frankenstein’s monster—made up of a combination of the parts of many other cookies, like oatmeal cookies or M&M cookie bars. You can really throw anything into the dough.

Molasses Cookies

These molasses cookies are sort of like gingerbread cookies, but way better. They’re packed with flavor (don’t sleep on the black pepper), and they’ve got a soft, cake-like texture. We’re obsessed.

Vegan Sugar Cookies

Soft, buttery, with crispy edges, these are the classic, quintessential sugar cookie, vegan-ized and ready to share. Whether frosted, sprinkled, or eaten plain right out of the oven, we can’t get enough of them.

Flourless Fudge Cookies

These gluten-free cookies are perfect—fudgy in the middle, and crispy on the outside.

Stained Glass Cookies

Love sugar cookies but hate decorating them? These are for you! The centers will stay soft and chewy after cooling and add the brightest pop of color to any celebration.

Tiramisu Cookie Cups

Tiramisu is one of our favorite desserts, but the process of making it the traditional way requires a lot of work. This version takes out all the extra work without sacrificing flavor. Another perk: These cup-shaped cookies make it even easier to share and eat.

Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies

If you’ve been wondering what to bake with bananas and chocolate chips, we’ve got the answer: banana chocolate chip cookies. They’re perfectly chewy on the interior with just-right crispy edges, and are packed with puddles of gooey chocolate and delicious banana flavor. They’re basically chocolate chip banana bread in cookie form.

Kolaczki Cream Cheese Cookies

Kolaczki cookies are Polish in origin, often made and eaten during the holidays. Some recipes use canned pie filling, though we opted for jam in this version. Use your favorite flavor; just make sure to dilute it with cornstarch and water so it doesn’t turn into hard candy during the bake.

Lemon Shortbread Cookies

It doesn’t get more classic and understated than shortbread, and here they have a hint of lemon to brighten up the classic melt-in-your-mouth buttery cookie. Just a tablespoon of lemon zest infuses these cookies with lemon punch since all the fragrant oils of a lemon live in the peel.

Cannoli Cookies

If you love cannoli, but making them from scratch seems daunting, let us introduce you to these cookies. They have all of the flavors you love in a cannoli, like ricotta, orange zest, mini chocolate chips, and pistachios, yet they require just a fraction of the effort (perfect for a busy holiday season!).

Italian Rainbow Cookies

In this Italian classic, almond-flavored cakes are sandwiched between chocolate with layers of raspberry and apricot jam. It’s true, these do take some patience, but we promise, it’s VERY worth the effort.

Tagalong Mallomars

Sure, Girl Scout Tagalongs are great on their own, but we’ve discovered that marshmallows make them even better. You might get a little sticky making these, but that’s all in the fun!

Sesame Cookies

Sesame’s nutty flavors can pack a bitter undertone, which is why these sesame cookies use licorice-like anise and bright citrus zest to neutralize the earthiness for a more balanced flavor. These not-too-sweet treats are great for adding variety to your holiday cookie boxes.

Icebox Cookies

Keeping a log of cookie dough in your fridge or freezer is the true genius move. It lets you have dessert ready in just a moment’s notice for those last-minute guests, and the ability to bake off only a cookie or two for yourself any time.

Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies

You could make a regular chocolate chip cookie, but why would you keep it basic when you can add a minty twist? We added chopped Andes Mints to our cookies along with chocolate chips to really amp up the mint and chocolate vibes.

Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies

Looking for a super-satisfying new favorite cookie? We found it: this amazing oatmeal cookie has the kick of tangy cranberries balanced with creamy, sweet white chocolate, all rounded out with satisfying, good-for-you oats.

Copycat Milano Cookies

Crisp and sweet, and sometimes minty, Milano cookies enjoy their perch atop the list of sophisticated cookies from our childhood. Turns out it’s surprisingly easy to make a customizable copycat at home too!

Fortune Cookies

With a history so intricate, it’s no surprise that the recipe for this Chinese cookie is also quite involved. It requires meticulous planning, timeliness, and a bit of trial and error. Enjoy the process (and figuring out what fortunes to gift to your friends and family!).

Pecan Sandies

Pecan sandies are a store-bought cookie classic, and while we’d never turn up our noses at our old nostalgic favorites, our homemade recipe is pretty tasty. Featuring thick, buttery shortbread studded with toasted pecans and rimmed with decorative sugar for a little extra crunch, it takes that grocery store favorite OTT.

Classic Linzer Cookies

We love the combination of the flavorful, rich cookie and the sweet fruity jam. Linzers are a classic sandwich cookie, which means they’re not the fastest to throw together—patience is key, but we can guarantee these are well worth the wait.

Gingersnap Cookies

These pretty gingersnaps are BIG, gingery, and extra extra chewy, like a warm warm winter hug in a cookie!

Peanut Butter Blossoms

As the story goes, a woman by the name of Mrs. Freda F. Smith from Ohio developed these for The Grand National Pillsbury Bake-Off competition in 1957. She lost, but her peanut butter cookies still became legendary. TMYK!

Honey Cookies

With a soft and chewy texture, these cookies are amazing. Make them for Rosh Hashanah or anytime to treat yourself.

Twix Cookies

These easy Twix cookies are the simplest way to make a copycat of our favorite candy bar. Crunchy shortbread is topped with caramel and milk chocolate and mimics a Twix perfectly. If you like salty sweet, a little flaky sea salt on the chocolate before it sets would be divine too.

Biscotti

Biscotti are Italian cookies that are initially baked in a large flat log, then cut and baked once more into toasted and crunchy treats. We love them simple with sliced almonds, but pistachios, pine nuts, raisins or dried cranberries, or chocolate chips are all great mix-ins.

Coconut Macaroons

These macaroons (not to be confused with French macarons) are perfect whether you’re gluten-free or not. Dipping them in chocolate is optional, but really, why wouldn’t you?

Snowball Cookies

Rolled in confectioner sugar, these sweet, nutty cookies are worth every bit of the sugary winter wonderland they’ll create. These festive treats are also a perfect Christmas cookie! Serve them as the cherry on top to your Christmas dinner, or as the sweetest homemade food gift for friends and family.

Amaretti Cookies

If you like the flavor of French macarons, you’ll love this take on Italian amaretti cookies. Soft, pillowy, moist, sweet, and lightly scented with amaretto liqueur as well as citrus zests, these cookies get made multiple times a season, year after year.

Brownie Cookies

Is it a cookie? Is it a brownie? It’s… well… both! These fudgy, SUPER-chocolatey cookies are truly the best of both worlds.

Shortbread Cookies

Our classic recipe is great as is, but one of the best parts about shortbread is that you can infinitely adapt it. Feel free to use our basic formula as a base and take if from there, adding citrus, herbs, chocolate, or even Parmesan.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brown butter is a magical thing. It can turn an already perfect chocolate chip cookie into a phenomenal one. We also added milk powder to these cookies to make their caramel-y butter flavor even stronger. You and anyone you share them with this holiday season will love them.

Sequilhos

Delicate, buttery, and oh-so-easy-to-make, sequilhos are a household staple across Brazil. Made with a handful of ingredients like butter, cornstarch, and condensed milk, these meltaway cookies also come together in just one bowl.

Nutty Peppermint Chocolate Biscotti

What really sets this version apart from most other biscotti recipes is the use of whole wheat flour. Not only does it add a little nutritional bump, it also contributes a slight nutty-sweetness that pairs really well with the dark cocoa powder, subtle peppermint, and crunchy almonds.

Checkerboard Cookies

Checkerboard cookies are a classic vanilla and chocolate sugar cookie that look far more complicated to make than they actually are. The two colors are made from the same dough, with half just getting some cocoa powder (or food coloring, if you like) added to it.

Copycat Carr’s Ginger Lemon Cremes

Snappy spice cookies sandwich a tangy lemon creme filling, perfect for dunking in a mug of milky Earl Grey. These ginger cookies soften ever so slightly in the fridge too—this way they’re still crisp, but soft enough that the filling stay’s put when you take a bite.

Chocolate Shortbread

If you’re looking for an easy and classic addition to your holiday cookie repertoire, chocolate shortbread should be your next bake. Slightly crisp with a meltingly tender texture, they’re perfect served with a cup of milky tea or—for intense chocoholics out there—a steaming mug of hot cocoa.

Chocolate Covered Digestives

The easiest and cleanest way to melt chocolate onto your digestive cookies is to let a few chocolate chips (or pieces of chopped chocolate) melt on top of the cookies while they’re fresh out of the oven. The residual heat will liquefy the chocolate in a matter of minutes!

Pignoli Cookies

Pignoli, Italian for pine nuts, get even more nutty flavor from a hefty amount of almond paste (one of our favorite secret weapons in baked goods for its rich, slightly sweet flavor). Egg whites help give the cookies a superbly chewy and airy texture, and also help make this cookie totally gluten-free too!

Ma’amoul

Ma’amoul cookies are a type of Middle Eastern butter cookie made with semolina flour—the shortbread-like exterior has a slight crunch to it, giving way to a softer filling. Once baked, they’re dusted with a sprinkling of confectioners’ sugar, adding an extra layer of sweetness to every mildly spiced bite.

Lace Cookies

These delicate little lace cookies—also known as Italian Florentine cookies—are so easy to make and a fun addition to your holiday cookie spread. They are shatteringly crispy and caramel-y with just enough flour and almonds to barely hold the cookies together.

Copycat Chessmen Cookies

This copycat version of the classic Pepperidge Farm cookie is likely a descendant of the German springerle cookie with its traditional intricately stamped patterns. Though chessmen are traditionally stamped like chess pieces, feel free to utilize whatever rolling pin you can find.

Strawberry Love Notes

Sending sweet cards to loved ones shouldn’t just be for Valentine’s Day! These strawberry “love notes” are the most fun—to make, to give, and to eat, all year long.

Black & White Cookies

Black & white cookies are sold at nearly every bakery or deli in New York City where they originated. The giant cookies started popping up in bakery cases as a way to use up leftover cake batter, which is why they have such a cakey texture. Whether you love chocolate or vanilla, this is the cookie for you!

Coconut Cookies

Soft, chewy, slightly golden crispy edges with crispy toasted coconut strewn throughout, these coconut cookies are not shy to highlight their star ingredient. Top generously with coconut flakes before baking to ensure you have beautifully golden coconut embedded into each cookie.

Polvorones (Mexican Wedding Cookies)

Similar to a snowball cookie, polvorones are often called Mexican wedding cookies; however, these cookies’ origins aren’t very clear—they don’t seem to have much connection to weddings in Mexico. What is crystal clear is that they’re melt-in-your-mouth delicious and worthy of any holiday cookie spread.

Brown Sugar Cookies

These brown sugar cookies are chewy, sweet, buttery, and caramel-y. They’re also big, which we firmly believe a cookie should be. They get baked until the edges are just set, and as they cool, they start to wrinkle and the centers will be chewy and soft with slightly crunchy edges. 😍

Lofthouse Cookies

You know those thick, soft sugar cookies from the grocery store that have an even thicker layer of frosting on top? This homemade version is just as good! The cream cheese and cornstarch really help give it that soft texture that sticks to the roof of your mouth.

Lemon Butter Cookies

These lemon cookies have the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Roll your dough in regular sugar before the powdered sugar to guarantee perfect crinkles every time.

Creme Brûlée Sugar Cookies

Caramelized sugar is our new favorite frosting sub (but don’t worry, there’s still a little buttercream under there too). Don’t have a kitchen torch? Try sticking these under the broiler!

Blueberry Cream Cheese Cookies

These cookies taste like a cheesecake in cookie form. The lemon juice adds the acid necessary to balance out the sweetness of the blueberries, and the zest imparts extra lemon flavor. Yum!

Carrot Cake Cookies

When you’re craving carrot cake, but don’t have the time, make these easy cookies instead! The Easter Bunny would approve.

Alfajores

Alfajores are a soft and tender shortbread cookie with dulce de leche sandwiched between. Though the cookie originated in the Middle East, the Spanish took the cookies to South America, and now they are especially popular in Argentina. The cookies can be dusted in powdered sugar, or our favorite, rolled in coconut flakes.

Heart Cookies

What could be sweeter than baking the cutest heart-shaped cookies for your special someone (or yourself) this holiday season? We went with a cream cheese frosting, but feel free to go with buttercream if you like. Dye the frosting any colors you wish or use any sprinkles your heart desires.

Brookies

Half fudgy brownie, half chocolate chip cookie? Yes please!

Peanut Butter No-Bake Cookies

Loaded with sweet-salty smooth peanut butter and chewy old-fashioned oats, these cookies are perfect for when you’re craving peanut butter cookies but don’t have the time or patience to wait for your oven to preheat. The texture is a bit more fudgy than your average cookie, and WE’RE OBSESSED.

Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookies

We’re saying it: these might be our FAVORITE version of the classic chocolate chip cookie. The cherries add a bit more sweetness with a pop of tartness that makes them unforgettable!

Peanut Butter Stuffed Cookies

This genius hack is similar to the one we use in our Nutella-stuffed cookies. Mix peanut butter with powdered sugar, roll mixture into balls, then freeze them. (This prevents a PB explosion while baking.)

Inside-Out Red Velvet Cookies

Red velvet stuffed with a cream cheese filling that tastes like cheesecake? We’re obsessed.

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

These extra fudgy chocolate cookies are just as beautiful as they are delicious. A double roll in confectioners’ sugar and chilling the dough helps make the dramatic crinkle appearance stand out more, so don’t skip it!

Rugelach

Rugelach is a soft pillowy, flaky filled pastry filled with jam or a sweet walnut and brown sugar mixture. We can’t get enough!

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Adding pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice to chocolate chip cookie dough results in a heavenly pillow-like cookie with major autumn vibes. Yum!

Sweet Potato Cookies

Forget sweet potato casserole. Forget pumpkin spice lattes. These sweet potato cookies are our new fall staple. Once you taste the maple glaze, you’ll understand why.

Copycat Pirouette Cookies

These cookies are delicate and crisp, a vessel for hazelnut cream, chocolate, whipped cream, or whatever you want to fill them with. And whatever you do decide, you will just love them.

Copycat Levain Bakery Cookies

When we set out to make a perfect copycat version of Levain Bakery’s famous and gigantic cookie, we didn’t really realize what we were in for. After testing our way through nearly two dozen versions, 15 bags of chocolate chips, and 6 pounds of butter, we KNOW this one’s incredible.

Giant Chocolate Chip Covered Cookies

We’ve written tons of chocolate chip cookie recipes—chewy, crispy, fudgy, super-size, brown butter, you name it. It’s safe to say, these are THE chippiest.

Butter Pecan Cookies

These buttery, brown sugary cookies have a delicious salty-sweet pecan batter, but it’s not even the cookies that are the best part; it’s the maple buttercream. It’s just butter, confectioners’ sugar, maple syrup, and heavy cream, but OMG.

Coquito Cookies

Inspired by coquito, the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, these soft and chewy cookies are full of coconut and holiday spice and glazed with a rum-spiked icing. Sprinkle some toasted coconut chips on top for an extra hit of coconut flavor and a festive flourish.

No-Bake Oatmeal Cookies

These no-bake chocolate peanut butter cookies are nostalgia at its finest—half of our staff has a story about these from childhood. If you don’t, whip up a batch ASAP and you’ll see why they’re so memorable.

Bizcochitos

Though these cookies vary a bit in style depending where you are in New Mexico (they’re the state cookie!), typically they are made with lard or butter, and cut into flower, star, or moon shapes. The anise seeds are crucial for that delicate floral licorice-y flavor, as is a dusting of cinnamon-sugar for added sweetness.

What’s better than a dessert that tastes exactly like fall? These are begging to be served with pumpkin spice lattes in front of a blazing fire with red and orange leaves waving outside in the crisp air (or, double down on the apple vibes with a mug of steaming homemade apple cider.)

Cinnamon Roll Cookies

These are cinnamon rolls you can eat all day long. Score!

Reese’s Chip Cookies

These cookies have three different types of chips: semisweet, peanut butter, and Reese’s Minis. Please don’t skip any of them! Want even MORE peanut butter and chocolate? Try our giant Reese’s next!

Cut-Out Sugar Cookies

This is the only sugar cookie recipe you need. It embodies both form and function: Not only does it taste fantastically buttery with just the right amount of sweetness, it also holds its shape, is perfect for decorating, and will get you sharp, clean edges every time after baking.

Andes Chip Cookies

If you’re a fan of mint + chocolate desserts, these cookies will blow your mind. The espresso powder is technically optional, but honestly, it’s what makes them so special.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies

Get your pumpkin and cheesecake fix in one with these pumpkin-spiced cookies stuffed with a little surprise: cream cheese filling! The warming pumpkin spice cookies really complement the creamy, tangy flavors of cheesecake. Although the pumpkin spice flavor screams fall, these cookies are truly enjoyable any time of the year.

Nutella-Stuffed Cookies

This genius hack is similar to the one we use in our peanut butter stuffed cookies—freezing the balls of Nutella before rolling cookie dough around them helps prevent an explosion while baking.

Thumbprint Cookies

It’s true—this dough is firm, almost like a shortbread, so to make sure it doesn’t crack, roll it into balls until smooth and firm, then gently press your thumb in the center to make sure it doesn’t crack. Gently.

