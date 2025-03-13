Friday, March 14, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelLess Canadians travelling to the U.S. amid trade tariff tensions, says WestJet's...
Travel

Less Canadians travelling to the U.S. amid trade tariff tensions, says WestJet’s Cruz

admin
By admin
0
4

Share

Alex Cruz, vice chair of WestJet and former CEO of British Airways, discusses lowered U.S. airline forecasts, and explains how macroeconomic pressures are impacting the travel sector.

05:11

Thu, Mar 13 20256:27 AM EDT

Source

Previous article
Southwest flyers fire back over airline ending free checked bag policy: ‘Nail in the coffin’
Next article
FANCL embracing reusable trend in skincare with Eastman Tritan™ packaging
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024