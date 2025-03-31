Lunit Announces Partnership with the National Cancer Institute to Advance AI-Powered Biomarker Research

Collaboration to apply Lunit’s AI technologies across NCI’s broad spectrum of cancer studies, aiming to accelerate personalized cancer care

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced a collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), to explore innovative applications of AI in cancer research. This collaboration aims to advance research into the tumor microenvironment and immune phenotyping, analyzing NCI data to uncover insights that could drive personalized cancer care.



Under the agreement, Lunit tools will be made available to NCI Center for Cancer Research (CCR) investigators, across NCI CCR’s portfolio of clinical trials. Lunit will analyze whole-slide images obtained from NCI’s clinical studies, using Lunit AI-powered biomarker technologies, including Lunit SCOPE® IO and Lunit SCOPE universal IHC. This broad collaboration will enable image-analysis AI to become a core part of cancer research practice.

The two parties plan to jointly prepare publications, presentations, and reports. The primary objective of this partnership is to develop data-driven insights that can help personalize treatment approaches for cancer patients. By applying Lunit’s AI solutions across NCI’s extensive cancer research portfolio, the collaboration seeks to accelerate discoveries that optimize immunotherapy strategies, improve patient outcomes, and pave the way for more targeted cancer care.

“This collaboration with the NCI is a testament to the power and potential of Lunit’s AI-driven solutions in advancing the frontier of cancer research,” said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. “By applying our technologies across NCI’s unparalleled research expertise and clinical data, we aim to uncover meaningful insights that can transform cancer treatment and deliver more personalized care to patients worldwide. We are honored to work with one of the world’s leading cancer research institutions to tackle some of the toughest challenges in oncology.”

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ) is a medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer through AI. Lunit harnesses AI-powered medical image analytics and biomarker analysis to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient. The FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite for cancer screening serves over 4,800 medical institutions across 55+ countries. Lunit clinical studies have been published in top journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and presented at global conferences such as the ASCO and RSNA. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with a network of offices worldwide, Lunit leads the global fight against cancer. Discover more at lunit.io .

