Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelJefferies' David Katz bullish call on cruises amid consumer trade-down
Travel

Jefferies’ David Katz bullish call on cruises amid consumer trade-down

admin
By admin
0
7

Share

David Katz, Jefferies analyst, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the winning sectors for the consumer trade-down and why he’s bullish on cruises.

03:31

2 hours ago

Source

Previous article
Lunit Announces Partnership with the National Cancer Institute to Advance AI-Powered Biomarker Research
Next article
A bottle of this Paula’s Choice exfoliant sells every 7 seconds and it’s down to $28
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024