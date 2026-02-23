Meet the Aussie Skincare Tools brand behind best-selling LED masks and tools that help lift and sculpt the face

When it comes to the beauty world, these days it’s about a lot more than cleanse, tone, moisturise and SPF.

With gadgets that do everything from sculpt the face to face rollers, gua sha and microdermabrasion devices, in 2026 it’s less about keeping things simple and more about levelling up the sort of care you do from home — and the results you can expect to see.

Step forward The Skincare Tools.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

Founded in Sydney by Aussie Alexa McGrath, the brand is underpinned by the belief that skincare should feel both elevated and effortless.

It was created to simplify an increasingly overwhelming beauty landscape.

After experiencing the visible benefits of in-clinic treatments and the frustration of watching those results fade when follow-up appointments became difficult to sustain alongside a busy, travel-heavy lifestyle, one truth became clear to Alexa: results only last when routines can be repeated.

Founded in Sydney by Aussie Alexa McGrath, The Skincare Tools is underpinned by the belief that skincare should feel both elevated and effortless. Credit: The Skincare Tools

In a crowded market with excess products and short-term solutions, a gap emerged for a more disciplined, tools-first approach to skincare.

The resulting Skincare Tools brand sells tools that promise to keep your skincare routine simple and deliver real, lasting results.

The brand’s best-selling gadget is the $690 4D Pro Ultimate LED Mask.

Powered by 60 oversized LEDs across four wavelengths, the device is designed to support brighter-looking, more balanced skin.

Its contoured 4D design hugs the face for even light distribution during each session.

With four targeted modes and three adjustable intensity levels, it offers a customisable at-home experience suitable for a range of skin types.

The four modes include:

Radiance mode: To support skin vitality, help maintain the appearance of firmness, and work to smooth the appearance of fine lines over time.

Purify mode: Promises to help support clearer-looking skin.

Deep support mode: Designed to support the appearance of firmer-looking, more supple skin.

Ultimate balance mode: Supports balanced tone, refined texture, and overall skin clarity.

The brand’s best-selling gadget is the $690 4D Pro Ultimate LED Mask. Credit: The Skincare Tools

The mask has four different modes to target different things on the face. Credit: The Skincare Tools

The LED Mask is accompanied by another best-selling gadget, the 5-in-1 PIlates Wand, $450, which promises to give a workout to your face.

The professional-grade, wireless facial sculpting 5-in-1 Pilates Wand claims to enhance the look of facial definition and provide a sculpted appearance through gym-style facial treatments, combining five advanced technologies for great results at home.

Those who have tried it have given it five stars and impressive reviews on The Skincare Tools website.

For more information and to browse The Skincare Tools’ best-selling devices for yourself, head here now.

Results may vary. Please consult a medical professional before deciding whether this product is right for you.

Source