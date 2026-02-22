DHS abruptly reverses suspension of TSA PreCheck

The Transportation Security Administration said on Sunday that its PreCheck airport screening lanes are operational, an about-face hours after the Department of Homeland Security said the faster security checkpoints were paused amid the partial government shutdown.

Travel industry leaders said they received little, if any, warning of the changes to PreCheck, a program that allows its 20 million pre-screened members to pass through airport security faster than at standard lanes. Industry members spoke with DHS officials in the past few hours and expressed alarm about the sudden decision, people familiar with the matter said.

“At this time, TSA PreCheck remains operational with no change for the traveling public,” TSA officials said in a statement. “As staffing constraints arise, TSA will evaluate on a case by case basis and adjust operations accordingly. Courtesy escorts, such as those for Members of Congress, have been suspended to allow officers to focus on the mission of securing America’s skies.”

The agency said that “until funding is restored, all travelers should expect a process that does not sacrifice security. ”

DHS early Sunday said that PreCheck and Global Entry and other program suspensions were scheduled to take effect at 6 a.m. ET on Sunday. As of 12:40 p.m. ET, its updated statement still included a suspension of Global Entry but it had removed its mention of PreCheck.

“We are glad that DHS has decided to keep PreCheck operational and avoid a crisis of its own making,” Geoff Freeman, chief executive of U.S. Travel, an industry group whose members include major airlines, hotel chains like Hyatt and Marriott International and tourism boards around the country.

The move comes as a partial U.S. government shutdown that has left thousands of DHS workers, including TSA airport screeners, working without pay since it started on Feb. 14.

“TSA and CBP are prioritizing the general traveling population at our airports and ports of entry and suspending courtesy and special privilege escorts,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

Noem blamed Democrats for the shutdown. Democrats and Republicans remain at an impasse over immigration policy.

“Shutdowns have real world consequences, not just for the men and women of DHS and their families who go without a paycheck, but it endangers our national security,” she said. “The American people depend on this department every day, and we are making tough but necessary workforce and resource decisions to mitigate the damage inflicted by these politicians.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-N.Y.), pushed back, saying the Trump administration is “choosing to inflict pain on the public instead of adopting common sense” reforms of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

DHS did not say whether it expected to reverse its suspension of Global Entry or what prompted the change. The White House referred an inquiry from CNBC to DHS.

Travel industry experts sharply criticized the move before it was reversed, which comes just months after last year’s record federal government shutdown cost airlines millions of dollars and hurt bookings, according to executives.

The sector’s leaders have consistently complained about how air travel has ended up at the center of repeated shutdowns and have pushed lawmakers to ensure that essential government workers are paid during funding lapses.

A government shutdown in 2019 ended shortly after a shortfall of air traffic controllers disrupted flights. Air traffic controller shortages, already problematic, also spiked during the 2025 government closure, snarling air travel shortly before it ended in November.

The government shutdown in the fall, the longest ever, cost the travel industry and other sectors $6.1 billion, the group said. Those disruptions affected about 6 million travelers.

“A4A is deeply concerned that TSA PreCheck and Global Entry programs are being suspended and that the traveling public will be, once again, used as a political football amid another government shutdown,” said Airlines for America CEO Chris Sununu. The group represents American Airlines , Delta Air Lines , Southwest Airlines , United Airlines and other major carriers.

“The announcement was issued with extremely short notice to travelers, giving them little time to plan accordingly, which is especially troubling at this time of record air travel,” he added.

