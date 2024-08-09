MINISO Launches Talent Training Program in Malaysia to Support Its Global Expansion Strategy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MINISO, the renowned global lifestyle brand, recently introduced the second edition of its Eagle Leader Plan in Malaysia. This initiative is designed to strengthen MINISO’s global talent supply chain and is part of a broader global talent program that the company first launched in 2022.

As a rapidly expanding global retailer with a presence in 111 countries and markets, MINISO recognizes the importance of a strong and diverse talent pool to support its global business strategy. The Eagle Leader Plan II, launched on July 18th in Malaysia, brought together more than ten Malaysian graduates from leading universities worldwide. These young professionals will have unparalleled opportunities for growth and development toward key positions such as national deputy general managers, national operations managers, and national merchandise managers.

In addition to the Eagle Leader Training Camp, in the upcoming 1-2 years, these trainees will continue to receive training courses covering systematic theory and core operational courses. The phases of the program include domestic operation study, overseas rotation study, overseas fixed-position practice, and management training camp.

The program has already equipped a total of 36 trainees to support MINISO’s international operation and management in various markets such as the United States, Canada, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

MINISO plans to continue recruiting for the Eagle Leader Training Camp and aims to train 30 more global talents for the Eagle Leader Plan II within the next three years. The Eagle Leader Plan holds immense significance for MINISO as it will not only help build MINISO’s global talent supply chain but also enhance its organizational capacity for global business development, in line with the company’s global business strategy.

Bella Tu, Vice President and General Manager of MINISO Overseas Directly Operatetd Markets, attributes MINISO’s success to four foundational pillars: hard work and dedication, focusing on long-term goals and sustainable growth, achieving tangible outcomes and measurable success, and learning from best practices while setting high standards. She encourages everyone to embrace and practice this culture.

Jessica Huang, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of MINISO, highlights the critical role of talent and corporate culture at MINISO. She describes the company as a nurturing ground for retail talent and is committed to enhancing mechanisms for talent selection, development, and care. MINISO offers its employees excellent benefits, diverse training opportunities, and a people-centric culture, creating a platform for their continuous growth and development.

Adding to its commitment to developing global talents, MINISO recently opened the MINISO Malaysia Global Talent Development Centre in its Malaysian branch. This initiative will continue to cultivate more globally oriented talents in Malaysia, further strengthening the company’s workforce of over two hundred local employees. With its presence in 111 countries and markets, 6600+ shops worldwide, and the constant expansion of its overseas business, MINISO presents a promising future for its employees and the company as a whole.

