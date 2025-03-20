Our editors have spoken! These are the 10 best jeans they recommend for men and women in 2025

The struggle to find jeans is real. You know how it goes — when you finally find a pair that fits your waist, they don’t quite match up in length, and vice versa. Thankfully, Abercrombie is making the search a whole lot easier. With sizes ranging from 23 to 37, plus a variety of lengths such as extra short, short, regular, long and extra long, you’re bound to find something that works for you. Senior Deals Writer Britt Ross, who is five feet tall, knows this struggle all too well. She loves how Abercrombie’s short length hugs her curvy shape without being too long.

Ross really appreciates that the leg area is slightly wider, as it adds comfort and makes styling a breeze! She likes to pair them with fitted tops for a cute contrast, whether it’s a tank or tee in the summer or a snug turtleneck when it gets colder. And if her top isn’t a crop top, she often tucks it in for a stylish look. Even better? The high-rise denim is a hit with younger shoppers. Britt shared a fun moment where her Gen Z hairstylist complimented her jeans, giving her a little boost of confidence and reminding her that style knows no age. “It made me feel slightly less old, LOL.”

