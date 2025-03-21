Pre-registrations for Ragnarok: Back to Glory is now live! BOW Maylada, together with the grand prize worth US$77,777, invites you to join the battle of glory!

HONG KONG, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gravity Game Vision, the Hong Kong branch of Gravity, has officially launched the pre-registration for Ragnarok: Back to Glory today (17 March)! As a brand new masterpiece in the RO series, this game not only continues the classic spirit of adventure but also levels up its gameplay, social interaction, and competitive elements. Tap the link below to pre-register now, win fantastic rewards, and begin your journey of glory!

[Glorious Guild Wars Return in Full Force] Forge Your Own MMO Revolution

Ragnarok: Back to Glory focuses on Glorious Guild Wars as its core gameplay, fully upgrading GvG Guild Wars and the guild social system. The global cross-region guild competition mechanism is also launching with a bang! Whether you’re a combat expert with a passion for strategic competition or a social player who enjoys making friends, this is the place to meet your needs! Rally your comrades, form the strongest guild, and vie for the summit of glory that is yours to claim!

[Super Popular Ambassador BOW Maylada] Transforms into a Valkyrie to Fight Alongside You

Thailand’s superstar actress BOW Maylada officially joins Ragnarok: Back to Glory, transforming into the Valkyrie of Glory and leading adventurers to reforge the guild’s glory! With hits like “”Good Heavens! I’m a Goose, Not a Swan”” and “”My Boo””, BOW Maylada has captured the hearts of countless fans with her sweet looks and fantastic acting skills. This time, she’ll break through with a new image and bring players an immersive adventure experience!

[US$77,777 Competition Preview] The World’s Most Exciting RO Competition is About to Begin

This summer, the global RO competition is about to kick off in all its glory! Ragnarok: Back to Glory has prepared a whopping prize pool worth up to US$77,777 for adventurers to win and share! Whether you’re a competitive pro or a guild leader, gather your team now and prepare for this epic competition to win your glory and rewards!

*The US$77,777 guild competition will start after the game is launched. The guild is not the guild formed on the pre-login page prior to the game launch. Please use the in-game guild feature after the game is launched as the basis for participation.

[Five-fold Pre-order Benefits] Bonus Prizes and Digital Grand Prizes Await

The pre-order event is now in full swing, with valuable rewards waiting for you! Complete your pre-order to participate in the milestone event and unlock awesome rewards, including:

Nintendo Switch

OPPO A3x

Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses

OPPO Pad Neo

ROG 5090 OC Graphics Card

The rewards keep piling up! The more pre-orders, the more benefits are unlocked! Join players across the server in sprinting towards the milestone and win your very own grand prize!

[Guild Event Benefits] Join the Apple Bucket Draw

Exclusive benefits for Guild Masters have arrived! Create a guild on the pre-login page and gather 30 members to unlock your eligibility for the Apple Bucket lucky draw! Win fantastic prizes like an iPhone, iPad, and more! Become a Guild Master now and lead your guild to the peak of glory!

Don’t miss out on this feast of an adventure! Tap the link below now to complete your pre-order, win great rewards, and embark on your journey of glory! Ragnarok: Back to Glory will be waiting for you!

Pre-registration Link：https://rogsea.onelink.me/Zylg/rognews01

Pre-login Page：https://s.gnjoy.hk/rog_pre_registration/onh01sk

Official Fan Page：https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572308579770

Source