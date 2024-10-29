Renting a car abroad? These are the countries that intimidate drivers the most

Driving in a foreign country can be pleasant or harrowing — ranging from a bucolic slow-roll through the countryside to a heart-pumping slog through a maze of city streets.

But some countries make motorists more nervous than others.

A survey published in October shows drivers are most concerned about getting behind the wheel in India. With a score of 7.15 out of 10, India had the average highest score out of 49 countries in the survey.

A score of “1” indicated no nervousness at all, while a “10” represented being “extremely nervous,” according to the survey, which polled 2,000 drivers from 10 countries — the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

India is known for “unpredictable traffic conditions, with everything from cars and motorcycles to rickshaws and even livestock sharing the roads,” according to the survey commissioned by U.K.-based car company Scrap Car Comparison and performed by Prolific.

The metro areas of three Indian cities — Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune — rank in the top 10 on the TomTom Traffic Index for 2023, which analyzes congestion levels and rush hour speeds in cities around the world.

The survey is not based on statistical information, such as roadway safety or fatalities, but perceptions of drivability among non-locals.

The top 10 list is a mix of countries across Asia, Africa and South America. Notably, none of the respondents hail from Asia or South America.