Secret behind hand-block printed fashion label wowing shoppers with its pretty dresses: Mora Heritage

When it comes to dresses and fashion, there are so many labels where everything looks the same and it can be hard to get something that’s truly different and unique.

Mora Heritage is the very opposite of all of that.

The Aussie label is a new Australian slow fashion label that prioritises slow, sustainable fashion and one-of-a-kind pieces you’ll want to keep for life.

Mora Heritage exists to take your wardrobe beyond the everyday with effortlessly beautiful, endlessly wearable hero dresses that feel luxe first, ethical second.

The secret behind such a beautiful fashion label is that everything is hand-block printed, meaning it’s stamped by hand in Jaipur and there are no digital prints.

Each motif is hand-carved into wooden blocks and coated with vibrant, AZO-free dyes before being pressed onto the fabric by hand.

Production is small and considered, so each piece feels special, not mass-made.

Not only this, but every timeless silhouette is made to become your answer to the endless “nothing to wear” dilemma, so you can own fewer pieces, but the right pieces.

When it comes to the fabrics, everything by Mora Heritage is crafted in breathable 100 per cent organic cotton.

The online store sells sizes 8 to 18.

Highlights in the debut collection include the Daintree Dress in Floral ($309), which is available in both blue and purple.

I also love the Airlie Dress in Ocean Corals ($309).

The midi dress showcases intricate traditional block prints in rich turquoise and teal tones against crisp white organic cotton, creating a timeless piece that celebrates oceanic beauty.

Born in Sydney, Mora Heritage is a slow fashion label with a difference.

The global fashion industry now produces over 100 billion garments each year, a scale that has doubled in the past two decades.

An estimated 92 million tonnes of textile waste are sent to landfill annually, while synthetic fibres, derived from fossil fuels, continue to dominate mass production, shedding microplastics into waterways and ecosystems with every wash.

Fast fashion has reshaped the value of clothing into something fleeting.

Speed is prioritised over craft, volume over individuality, and efficiency over longevity.

Garments are designed for rapid turnover rather than enduring wear, severing the connection between the maker, the material, and the wearer. In the process, traditional techniques, skilled artisanship, and the human story behind each piece are too often lost.

Mora Heritage takes a considered alternative approach.

Collections are released in small, curated capsules, honouring restraint over excess.

Certified organic materials are selected for their reduced environmental impact, natural performance, and longevity. Production is deliberate, respectful, and grounded in heritage craftsmanship.

While it’s new, the label is already a hit with shoppers — who love the intricate patterns and bright colours.

