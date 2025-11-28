Sparkle in the Season at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the festive season arrives, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay glows with a spirit of joy and togetherness. Set along the powdery white sands of Kem Beach – ranked among the world’s top 100 most beautiful beaches – the resort offers an idyllic escape where contemporary design harmonizes effortlessly with Phu Quoc’s breathtaking natural beauty. Here, guests awaken to golden sunrises over emerald waters and step into days filled with energy, warmth, and unforgettable island charm.



Resort Overview – Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay

Home to 752 modern accommodations, from cozy studios to spacious family apartments, penthouses, and villas, the resort is designed to cater to every style of traveler. Each space invites guests to unwind in comfort while staying connected to the captivating seascape just beyond their balcony. Whether it’s a tranquil retreat or an adventurous family holiday, the resort offers the perfect backdrop for a vibrant festive getaway.

Adding to the excitement this season is the newly launched Herring Bar, a beachfront venue inspired by the rich heritage of Phu Quoc’s fishing villages. Blending rustic coastal character with a contemporary beach bar vibe, Herring Bar serves Vietnamese-inspired dishes crafted from fresh local ingredients, along with tropical cocktails that capture the flavors of the island. Paired with live music and the gentle sound of the waves, it is set to become the island’s most inviting spot for sunset gatherings and late-night celebrations.



Herring Bar – A new vibe at Kem Beach

The resort’s festive program is crafted to delight guests of all ages. Food lovers can indulge in a lineup of exceptional dining experiences, highlighted by a sumptuous Christmas Buffet Gala Dinner and a dazzling New Year’s Eve Buffet Gala. Each celebration features curated international and Vietnamese specialties, premium seafood selections, interactive stations, and festive desserts that elevate the holiday spirit.



Exciting festive activities at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay

As the year draws to a close, guests can countdown in style at the resort’s lively New Year’s Eve Party, featuring a high-energy DJ, vibrant performances, and sparkling moments by the shores of Kem Beach. A variety of recreational activities also awaits, including hands-on handmade workshops, festive crafts, and the resort’s iconic Foam Pool Party – a signature highlight brimming with music, laughter, and splashes of fun.

To further extend the “Live in Style” festive journey, guests are invited to explore Phu Quoc Tropica Fest at Sunset Town, a must-visit seasonal destination showcasing immersive art installations, cultural performances, and interactive experiences. Tropica Fest adds an extra layer of excitement and wonder, making the holiday season on Phu Quoc Island truly unforgettable.

This festive season, let your holiday sparkle at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay – where stunning nature, joyful celebrations, and heartfelt hospitality come together to create memories that shine long after your stay.

