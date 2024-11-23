SUNLU Formnext 2024 Event Highlights: From Functional Filaments to FilaDryer E2

ZHONGSHAN, China, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SUNLU was present at the Formnext 2024, the largest event for additive manufacturing held in Germany, where they unveiled the new product FilaDryer E2.



SUNLU Booth

SUNLU, the Chinese Tech Giant in the 3D printing industry, recently wrapped up a highly successful showcase at Formnext 2024, one of the largest events for additive manufacturing held in Frankfurt, Germany from November 19–22. SUNLU’s booth (F29, Hall 11.1) hosted a large number of visitors eager to explore the company’s latest innovations in 3D printing materials, equipment, and technology.

A key highlight of SUNLU’s exhibit was the new range of functional filaments, including PA6-CF, PA12-CF, PC-ABS, and PETG-CF. The filaments provide enhanced strength, durability, and temperature resistance, catering to more demanding applications in both industrial and personal use. Visitors saw firsthand how these materials impact the quality, resilience and overall performance of 3D-printed parts.

The debut of the SUNLU FilaDryer E2 also attracted significant interest for its powerful features, notably its maximum drying temperature of 110°C, which allows for the fast drying of functional filaments and annealing printed parts to improve their strength and durability. The FilaDryer E2 will be available for preorder on January 8, 2025, on our official website. Visitors expressed great anticipation, after seeing the upgrades that set the FilaDryer E2 apart. Jack Jiang, the founder of SUNLU, said: “This opportunity allowed us to position and showcase SUNLU as one of the key global players in the 3D Industry.”

Formnext 2024 was a valuable opportunity for SUNLU to connect with peers, partners, and customers worldwide. The team exchanged ideas with industry professionals and distributors, where the company had the opportunity to interview James Rooke from “Honey Badger Print and Paint” and talk about the new SUNLU’s Filament Connector FC01 and it’s perks to make the most out of leftover materials, while enabling multi-color prints.

As the exhibition comes to an end, the SUNLU team extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who visited the booth and made the event memorable, and the company looks forward to meeting up again next year for groundbreaking solutions and meaningful partnerships within the additive manufacturing community.

About SUNLU

Founded in 2013, SUNLU is a leading 3D printing materials company specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales. With facilities in China and Vietnam, we operate 150+ automated production lines and employ over 900 staff. Our certified products serve customers across Europe, America, and Southeast Asia.

SUNLU has led 30+ research projects, secured 400+ patents, and introduced innovations like “Neat Winding” filament, 3D printing drying boxes, and the ±0.02mm FDM filament tolerance standard, enhancing precision and user experience.

Guided by our mission, “Simply Your Creation,” we empower creators worldwide with reliable 3D printing materials.

For more information, please visit

https://www.sunlu.com.

Media Contact:

Branding@sunlu.com

Sales@sunlu.com

Stay Updated:

If you’re interested in the FilaDryer E2, sign up here to receive exclusive preorder information and updates directly in your inbox.

Source