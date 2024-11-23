Sleep hot? These ‘cloud-like’ cooling pillows are just $20 a pair for Black Friday

Not to brag, but we think we might have hit the pillow jackpot — and if the last time you bought yourself new pillows was a decade ago, you’re due for an upgrade. According to the Sleep Foundation, we should replace our bed pillows every one or two years, but that can get expensive. So when there’s a deal like this one at Amazon — two top-rated Cozsinoor queen pillows now just $14 each for Black Friday — we notice. You should too. You’ll thank us in the morning when your neck is knot-free, your back is loose and you feel well-rested.

(Psst: For even more savings, check out our roundups of the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best Black Friday deals overall.)

Amazon Hot sleepers, these moisture-wicking headrests have your name on ’em! Save $93 with coupon $27 at Amazon

Why is it a good Black Friday deal? 💰

Finding pillows that are soft yet supportive is priceless, but when they’re on sale for over 80% off? Even better! These are down to $27 (from $120) a pair when you apply the on-page coupon. Similar pillow sets from big brands like Serta will set you back $50 or more, and other highly-rated two-packs are going for 47 bucks as we speak.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The dream is to fall asleep as soon as your head hits the pillow. A good pillow can make that possible, and over 11,000 five-star fans say Cozsinoor is the brand you want. If you sleep hot, this set will keep you comfortable, fans report. It’s filled with a plush-down alternative (100% polyester) encased in a soft, breathable sateen cover, and its moisture-wicking properties help keep you cool and dry while you snooze.

Come on, they’ve basically got the words cozy and snore right in their name! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Need more persuading? Take it from the Amazon customers who sleep on these pillows every night.

Pros 👍

“These pillows are great for proper head and neck alignment and plump up beautifully after opening from being vacuum-sealed,” raved one satisfied sleeper. “I’ve tried many different types of pillows through the years, which had to be plumped during the night … not anymore! Soft, but not too soft, and breathable.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“Cloud-like fluffy,” swooned another. “The pillow is very soft and maintains fluffiness. I am a back sleeper and it supports my head and neck very comfortably.”

“Wonderful pillows,” gushed a third. “I slept on them [the] day I received them. Very comfortable for back sleeping and side sleeping. Very happy I purchased them.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers have suggestions for improvement.

“I find these pillows a bit too soft,” admitted a buyer. “They fluffed up nicely and are cushiony. But I am [a] side sleeper with wide shoulders, and these pillows simply don’t give all the support I need. They need a firm foam core or something. I like the cushioning, but need my head to drop less.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“I was expecting the pillow to actually have some sort of cooling core or perhaps a gel cover, which was not something that was listed in the description, so that was my mistake,” shared a final reviewer. “However, the pillow stays cool for the most part, which is nice since I get so hot at night.”

Amazon At this price, grab a pair for your guest room too. Save $93 with coupon $27 at Amazon

You’ll also want fresh coverings for your new favorite pillows, and Amazon shoppers love these from Bedsure.

Amazon These elevate the look of your bed and you — the silky material helps prevent your hair from frizzing and your skin from creasing. $7 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Advertisement Advertisement

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Shop the best expert-picked Black Friday deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. And find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Home

Kitchen

Toys

Source