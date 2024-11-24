Sunday, November 24, 2024
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsThree characteristic routes unveiled at "Picturesque Zhejiang: A Shared Appreciation" Zhejiang tourism...
Media News

Three characteristic routes unveiled at “Picturesque Zhejiang: A Shared Appreciation” Zhejiang tourism promotion event in Japan

admin
By admin
0
8

TOKYO, Nov. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On November 1, 2024, the “Picturesque Zhejiang: A Shared Appreciation” tourism promotion event was held in Tokyo. Sponsored by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism, the event unveiled three Zhejiang travel routes tailored for the Japanese market.

The “Majestic Mountains and Sea” route spans the cities of Huzhou, Zhoushan, Taizhou, Wenzhou, and Hangzhou, offering breathtaking views from Zhejiang’s renowned mountains to the stunning East China Sea coastline. Highlights include Mogan Mountain, Putuo Mountain, Tiantai Mountain, and Qiandao Lake, offering visitors the best of Zhejiang’s majestic landscapes.

The “Tone of Jiangnan” route highlights the classical elegance and modern development of the Jiangnan region. This itinerary connects a series of cultural and scenic jewels such as West Lake, Fuchun River, Jingshan Mountain, Tianyi Pavilion, Xiangshan Xieqian Port, and Hengdian World Studios, allowing visitors to experience the unique charm of Jiangnan through a blend of ancient and contemporary culture.

The “Ancient Treasures and Hidden Gems” route focuses on Zhejiang’s rich architectural heritage and cultural landmarks. From the Song Dynasty legacy in Hangzhou to the serene ancient villages in eastern Zhejiang, the route is sure to offer Japanese visitors unexpected delights. It also includes the Shisi Temple in Jingning county, Lishui city, which is featured in the globally acclaimed game Black Myth: Wukong.

The three themed routes not only showcases Zhejiang’s diverse tourism resources but also fosters deeper cultural and tourism cooperations between Zhejiang and Japan.

Source

Previous article
Sleep hot? These ‘cloud-like’ cooling pillows are just $20 a pair for Black Friday
Next article
‘Quiet travel’ is having a moment; here are top US spots where you can embrace the trend
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024