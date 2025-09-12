Friday, September 12, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelThai Airways completes rehabilitation, announces fleet and network expansion
Travel

Thai Airways completes rehabilitation, announces fleet and network expansion

admin
By admin
0
4

Share

Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thailand’s flag carrier Thai Airways, discusses the airline’s expansion plans. He also explains why Thai Airways is not looking to purchase Embraer or COMAC jets to boost their narrow-body fleet.

05:51

2 hours ago

Source

Previous article
Prioritizing Quality and Patient Safety with Digital Transformation, RS Pondok Indah Group Becomes First in Indonesia to Achieve HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7
Next article
Many dream about living like ‘The Golden Girls.’ These women actually did it.
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024