The 30 night Asian cruise holiday Australians are booking fast with $4,000 bonus value included

Golden temples, neon skylines and island sunsets all in one trip might sound ambitious, but this 30 night Asian exploration makes it feel seamless.

Designed for travellers who want more than a quick stopover, this curated journey blends cultural immersion with premium comfort, taking you deep into some of Asia’s most captivating destinations.

The experience begins the moment you leave Australia with return full service international flights included.

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Your first stop is vibrant Bangkok, where ornate temples, bustling markets and riverside dining set the tone for what’s to come.

After soaking up the city’s energy, you’ll board your home at sea and set sail from Laem Chabang on a journey that unfolds across Southeast and East Asia.

The itinerary reads like a dream.

Wake up to the turquoise waters and palm-fringed beaches of Vietnam. Credit: My Cruises

Like sun drenched days on the beaches of Koh Samui, coastal charm in Sihanoukville and an overnight stay in Ho Chi Minh City where French inspired streets meet a buzzing nightlife scene.

These longer port stays are what set this trip apart, giving you the chance to explore beyond the surface, linger over street food and experience each destination at your own pace.

As the journey continues north, the scenery shifts dramatically.

You’ll cruise through the emerald waters and limestone formations of Halong Bay, wander through Hong Kong’s electric cityscape and discover the volcanic beauty of Jeju Island.

The finale is just as impressive, with a bonus two night hotel stay in Tokyo where you can experience Japan’s springtime culture, cuisine and iconic city life.

At sea, the experience is equally considered.

Enjoy the all inclusive ship, including the popular on-deck pool. Credit: My Cruises

You’ll be sailing onboard the Regatta, a small ship designed for a more intimate and refined atmosphere. With fewer guests, it offers easier access to smaller ports and a more relaxed onboard environment.

Days at sea are spent enjoying all inclusive dining across multiple venues, premium beverages, enrichment programs and spaces designed for both relaxation and connection.

What makes this holiday particularly appealing is the value packed into the experience. Alongside flights and the 28 night cruise, travellers receive over $4000 in onboard bonus value.

This includes a premium beverage package, prepaid gratuities, port charges, onboard wifi and onshore exploration credit, plus daily replenished still and sparkling water.

It is the kind of inclusions list that removes the usual travel stress and lets you focus on the experience itself.

Soak up Tokyo’s springtime charm with a bonus two night city stay. Credit: My Cruises

For those looking to elevate the journey, upgrade options to a Penthouse or Suite offer more space, added comfort and enhanced perks, including upgraded dining and wifi packages.

It is a chance to tailor the trip to your style, whether you are leaning into luxury or simply want to travel well without overthinking the details.

Booked through My Cruises, this exclusive fly, stay and exploration package is designed to feel effortless from start to finish.

With expert planning and low deposit options available, it is an accessible way to experience a rich tapestry of cultures, landscapes and flavours across Asia, all in one thoughtfully curated itinerary.

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