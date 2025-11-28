Shoppers can enjoy new opening special mystery gifts, complimentary ice cream, and curated global flavours from 27 November to 21 December 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The most wonderful time of the year is about to get even more delectable! This festive season, The Food Merchant, Malaysia’s premier gourmet grocer, is unwrapping a new chapter with the opening of its latest outlet at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur,marking yet another exciting milestone in the brand’s growth and expansion across Malaysia.



The Food Merchant Expands to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur with a Festive Grand Opening Celebration

Just in time for the holidays, the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur store will celebrate its debut with exciting Christmas promotions. Shoppers can look forward to special goodie bags, mystery gifts, and complimentary ice cream with any purchase, among a variety of festive treats that bring a touch of magic to year-end shopping.

Located in one of Kuala Lumpur’s most prestigious shopping destinations, The Food Merchant Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is set to elevate the city’s grocery scene. The new outlet showcases a thoughtfully curated selection of premium local produce and international favourites, blending everyday essentials with indulgent delicacies from around the world.

“We are thrilled to bring The Food Merchant to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur as we close another year of growth,” said Mr. Ivan Tan, Managing Director of The Food Merchant. “This new store marks an exciting milestone for us. As we head into the festive season, our goal is to create a vibrant, inspiring space brimming with flavor, where every visit offers a new discovery. The Food Merchant Pavilion Kuala Lumpur embodies our passion for transforming everyday shopping into a truly celebratory experience.”

To enhance convenience and festive shopping comfort, the new store offers a range of thoughtful services, including gift wrapping service with complimentary wrappers and thank-you cards, free shopping trolley parking services at the Merchant Care counter, and meat and seafood cutting services. Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive member rewards by joining The Food Merchant’s “Yes I Do!” programme at https://thefoodmerchant.com.my/yes-i-do/ .

Since its establishment in 2021, The Food Merchant has grown rapidly, beginning with its flagship store in Pavilion Bukit Jalil and expanding to locations including Pavilion Embassy, WCity OUG, Pavilion Damansara Heights, IOI Mall Damansara, and now Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Each outlet reflects the brand’s passion for food, culture, and community, offering shoppers a unique journey through global flavours and local delights.

In celebration of its grand opening and in active support of the “Visit Malaysia 2026” initiative, The Food Merchant has partnered with Weixin Pay to bring an exclusive offer to the growing number of Chinese tourists. During the campaign period, all Chinese tourists who pay using Weixin Pay will automatically receive a preferential exchange rate at checkout. This collaboration not only provides Chinese tourists with seamless payment convenience and tangible savings but also highlights that Malaysian businesses are creating a more friendly and convenient shopping environment for international visitors.

To learn more about The Food Merchant, visit: https://thefoodmerchant.com.my/ Facebook (@thefoodmerchant.my) and Instagram (@thefoodmerchant.my).

About The Food Merchant®:

Founded in 2021, The Food Merchant began its journey with the opening of its flagship store in Pavilion Bukit Jalil, themed ‘Celebration of Food’. Following successful expansions in 2022 to Pavilion Embassy, WCity OUG Sales Gallery, IOI Mall Damansara and flagship store at Pavilion Damansara Heights. The Food Merchant continues to build on the legacy of its founders, who were also responsible for the success of the Village Grocer chain with over 30 stores nationwide.

