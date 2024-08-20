The Macy’s end-of-summer sale is huge — shop deals on Coach, Cuisinart and more

Looking for some of the best deals on the ‘net right now? Allow me to point you in the direction of Macy’s. I know the retailer has a reputation for being fancy-schmancy with its mostly name-brand inventory, but that’s what makes its end-of-summer sale so special. There are hundreds of limited-time deals up for grabs this week, so this is your chance to save on Coach, Calvin Klein, Ninja and more.

Shopping the Macy’s website is not unlike venturing into the flagship store in New York City, which is 11 floors and spans a full city block. There are a lot of products, and for the uninitiated, it can be incredibly overwhelming. Luckily, you’ve got a guide to help you navigate the best buys.

First up, check out this seriously adorable Cuisinart knife set that’s down to just $15 from $40. It includes five colorful knives in muted hues, plus matching protective covers. Another steal worth adding to your cart ahead of fall? This lusciously soft fleece throw blanket that’s more than 50% off and available in five colors and three sizes. If it’s accessories you’re after, check out this stunning pearl and crystal bracelet that’s just $70 (down from $200). Treat yourself or hang onto it for a special someone — it would make a great gift this holiday season.

More deals abound, and we’ve found the best, so all you need to do is kick back and shop. Check out more sale highlights below.

Best Macy’s home deals

Macy’s If your linen closet needs restocking, add a bunch of these textured bath towels to your cart while they’re nearly 70% off. They’re available in three colors, and shoppers are impressed with how well they hold up in the washer and dryer. “These seemed a little flat out of the package, but we really liked the color and are so glad we kept them — one wash and they seem much fuller. The texture looks and feels great, and makes the towels dry faster too,” one reviewer wrote. Another said, “I thought these looked thin when they arrived, but after washing and drying they fluffed up. Look and feel very soft and luxe.” $11 at Macy’s

Macy’s There’s nothing I love more than snuggling up with a cozy blanket once temps start dropping. You too? See in you the spring, world! And fleece feels so nice on the skin — call me crazy, but I think it makes sense to buy one of these blankets for everyone in your house while they’re on sale so you never have to fight for your own. Shoppers give it high marks for softness, but note there is one downside — the fabric is so smooth that it can slide off your sheets if you’re using it on your bed. $38 at Macy’s

Macy’s If your guest room needs refreshing, try adding a new comforter. This soft, cozy pick is down to just $52, which means you can totally afford to grab one for your own bedroom too. It’s also reversible, so you can easily flip it over to change the look of your room. “This is exactly what I was looking for — it is lightweight, but still keeps me warm in cold temperatures,” wrote a shopper. $52 at Macy’s

Macy’s One of the best deals we found at Macy’s? This 1,400 thread count sheet set that’s more than 50% off. Choose from 11 colors and patterns — everything from white and gray to sky blue and yellow in all sizes. Our advice? Buy a set for now while the price is low, plus a spare to keep in your linen closet. One shopper called them “super luxurious,” adding that they are the “nicest sheets I’ve ever owned.” Another noted how well they fit on a thick mattress. (Psst: If you really want to invest in better shut-eye, check out the best bed sheets of 2024.) $84 at Macy’s

Macy’s Planning any late-summer or fall getaways? Then it’s not too late for a luggage upgrade. This foursome includes a full-size hard-shell suitcase, carry-on suitcase, travel tote and matching toiletry kit. Choose from 10 colors, including this fresh lilac that will be easy to spot on the baggage carousel. “My favorite feature is in the large and carry-on suitcase; it’s the little zipper area in between the two halves!” remarked a buyer. “Finally, a place to put my small things that I don’t want to be able to access quickly. One side of each suitcase zips shut completely and the other side has the buckle straps. The littlest bag is perfect for my makeup.” For more recommendations, check out the best hard-side luggage of 2024. $120 at Macy’s

Best Macy’s kitchen deals

Macy’s Bring some life to your kitchen this summer with these pastel-colored blades. The set comes with an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5.5-inch serrated utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife and blade guards to protect them (and your fingers). “These knives are so pretty!” said a buyer. “They are also very sharp. I liked them so well that I bought an additional set for a gift.” Right this way for more sharp recommendations: We’ve rounded up the best knives and knife sets for 2024. $15 at Macy’s

Macy’s Yes, you can certainly enjoy your favorite whiskey blend in these glasses, but that’s not all. This chic dishwasher-safe drinkware works well for any beverage of your choosing, be it iced tea or ginger ale. Bonus: the simple design will look good on any table. $25 at Macy’s

Macy’s Calling all bakers! Make whipping up cookies and cakes easy with this attractive prep set from Rachael Ray. It includes three mixing bowls, four measuring cups, a spatula and a spoonula. They’re all made from melamine, a durable type of plastic, and they can be cleaned easily in the dishwasher. In addition to the beautiful teal here, you can choose from red or orange. $46 at Macy’s

Macy’s I know, $90 is a splurge for a single pan, but consider this — it was originally $200! And for the record, this isn’t just any old frying pan. It’s made from sturdy aluminum and brushed stainless steel, and it’s compatible with both gas ranges and induction cooktops. Another highlight? The nonstick coating is dishwasher-safe and durable enough to withstand metal utensils. Game-changer, right? Shoppers give it five out of five stars. One customer commented, “I love my Scanpan! I was recommended this brand from a friend of a friend who is a chef in NYC. He said it doesn’t scratch and the nonstick doesn’t chip.” Another added, “I am an avid/experienced cook and baker. I am thrilled with Scanpan cookware, great nonstick surface, even heating and easy to clean.” Find out whether Scanpan made our list of the best nonstick pans of 2024. $90 at Macy’s

Macy’s When it comes to air fryers, Ninja makes some of the best. If you want a relatively simple model that delivers consistent results, go with the Max XL design. It features a single basket that cooks fries, wings, mozzarella sticks and more in no time. “Just perfect,” one satisfied shopper said. “It is easy to use. It’s not too bulky, so I can stow it away after it cools down.” Check out the best air fryers for 2024 for more tried-and-true options. $110 at Macy’s

Best Macy’s style deals

Macy’s Buying shorts in August is usually a hard sell, but the price on this comfy style can’t be beat. At just $10, you won’t feel bad packing these babies away in a few weeks. And let’s not forget, summer isn’t gone yet — you can still wear them well into September (and around the house in any weather). Customers appreciate the longer inseam and stretchy material. “Perfect short” one wrote. “Good quality short, great length. Easy care and comfortable. Just what I needed.” $10 at Macy’s

Macy’s Your go-to lived-in oversized sweatshirt, but make it fashion. This must-own cardigan sweater is like loungewear but with a dash of style. Macy’s shoppers are loving this pick, available in three colors up to 2XL. “It was everything I was hoping for and very soft too, for a cotton sweater,” one wrote. Another commented, “It is very well made. I love it, very classy and will go with just about everything.” $20 at Macy’s

Macy’s It’s not often that you can get your hands on something Calvin Klein for less than $25, let alone a cute hoodie you can live in all fall and winter. Whether you wear it while running around on weekends or covering up at home, this versatile closet staple is a smart buy you’ll reach for often once the temperatures start to cool. $24 at Macy’s

Macy’s Jewelry lovers know that Macy’s has an impressive selection, and this pearl and crystal bracelet is proof. For a limited time, it’s a whopping 65% off, which is a total steal given the bracelet features genuine freshwater pearls in two different sizes. Buying jewelry online can be tricky because the size is always magnified, but shoppers say this pick is just as pretty in person as it is on the screen. One customer called it “super elegant and beautiful” while another said it “looks more expensive than what I paid.” $70 at Macy’s

Macy’s Major deal alert! This gorgeous leather Coach tote is more than $100 off. It’s available in tan, gray and black, and it has a spacious interior with three pockets, plus an additional zip pocket on the outside. Coach is known for its high-quality leather, and this bag is no exception. One shopper who praised the purse’s supple leather finish added, “It keeps its structure and stands without slouching.” Another raved, “I can fit whatever I want inside. It’s very roomy and it’s beautiful in person.” $195 at Macy’s

