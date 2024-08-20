Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines merger clears Justice Department hurdle, now faces DOT

Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines planes takeoff at the same time from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, United States on June 21, 2023.

Alaska Airlines said its plan to acquire Hawaiian Airlines has cleared the U.S. Justice Department after the period for antitrust regulators to finish an investigation of the deal ended without a lawsuit to block the transaction, eight months after the two carriers announced a $1.9 billion agreement to combine.

The two airlines now have to win approval from the U.S. Transportation Department before the deal closes. It wasn’t immediately clear how long that process will take.

The combination would become the biggest U.S. airline merger since Alaska combined with Virgin America in 2016, according to Mergermarket.

“The time period for the U.S. Department of Justice to complete its regulatory investigation of the proposed combination of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines under the [Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements] Act has expired,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement. “This is a significant milestone in the process to join our airlines.”

The development comes after the DOJ won a court ruling in January that blocked JetBlue Airways ‘ acquisition of Spirit Airlines . Last year, the DOJ won another suit that undid a partnership in the Northeast between JetBlue and American Airlines .