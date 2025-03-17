The ultimate perk! Only Amazon Prime members can score these deals, starting at $13

Chances are you already have an Amazon Prime membership, but are you taking full advantage of it? For instance, most subscribers know they get complimentary access to Prime Video content and free two-day shipping, but many don’t know about one particularly exciting perk that’s easy to miss: the “Just for Prime” deals section. For some reason, it’s hidden on the website, but we’re here to sing its praises from the rooftops because these exclusive prices are too good to pass up!

Case in point: These sweat-resistant wireless earbuds are down to just $19 — that’s almost 40% off. Need a nonstick frying pan for making omelettes that slide right off? This one from Carote is on sale for just $15. If you’ve been meaning to invest in a portable charger for your next trip or everyday use, this one’s down to $20 and has all the cables you need built right in.

Time for you to unlock this hidden hub! To get you started, we’ve rounded up the deals that are truly worth your time. Check back often — like that box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.

Amazon Need a new pair of earbuds for those springtime runs? This pair from trusted brand JLab is sweat-resistant, has a bass-boost feature, and a comfortable fit that won’t slip out of your ear when you’re running at full speed. “It fits perfectly in my ears and was affordable,” one fan wrote. “I love the color as well. They also hold a charge for a long time. I also like that you do not have to worry about or keep track of where the charger cable is for these headphones because it is attached to the actual case.” Save $11 with Prime $19 at Amazon

Amazon A nonstick pan is one of those kitchen essentials you’ll use more than anything else and this shopper-favorite pick from Carote is over 40% off for Prime members. Perfect for omelettes and pancakes, this pan is made of nonstick granite material and works on all stovetops. “This pan requires very little oil and cooks beautifully,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “No sticking and easy to clean.” Save $11 with Prime $15 at Amazon

Amazon This guy can power up your phone multiple times on a single charge and makes traveling so much easier — it comes with three attached cables! “As a flight attendant, I have to carry a backup charger. This one is great because it is so durable,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I get three full phone charges from this when it is fully charged. It has an electronic display to tell you how much charge it has left.” Save $10 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon Between its 15-pound heft and sherpa fleece underside, this blankie gives you a warm hug that never seems to end — just what you need this time of year. Choose from four sizes and 14 colors (prices vary, but this cozy cream color is 30% off). “I probably own 10-plus blankets, some weighted, and this one is now my favorite,” wrote this fan. “It’s super soft and cozy. It’s good quality, and the color I chose is a really nice rich deep blue. I also like that there is different material on both sides.” Save $24 with Prime $56 at Amazon

Amazon Traveling soon? Keeping your devices fully juiced up when you’re away is a must, and this multi-device wireless charger makes you feel like you never left home. It handles your phone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at once and folds up super small and flat for stress-free packing. “I am a flight attendant and this is awesome,” one pro wrote. “I can charge all my items at one time without bringing several chargers. [It] fast charges as well!” Save $15 with Prime $22 at Amazon

Amazon Travel experts and frequent fliers say packing cubes are one of the easiest ways to stay organized. If you usually have to sit on your suitcase to close it, or always seem to forget something, they can keep everything tidy and at hand. In addition to an array of cubes in various sizes, this eight-piece set includes a toiletry bag, a shoe bag and a sock bag. “I’m getting ready for flight attendant training and wanted to buy these to help me organize the many things I need to bring,” wrote one reviewer. “What surprised me is that both pairs of high heels fit in the shoe bag.” Save $7 with Prime $17 at Amazon

Amazon If you have Ziploc bags on subscription delivery, then you need one of these to keep the various sizes organized and accessible. Better yet, this bamboo storage organizer just removes the eyesore of those heavily labeled packages. Thanks to this deal, it’s now 40% off. “I wasn’t too sure about getting this, but it’s a must,” one convert explained. “Keeps the bags in place and organized. No breaking boxes getting in the way of opening your drawers. Super functional, easy to fill and totally worth it!” $24 at Amazon

Amazon This cute and compact portable Bluetooth speaker has over 16,000 five-star fans. Why? It packs a serious audio punch and will get the party going. The battery lasts up to 20 hours on a full charge and it’s even waterproof. “You really can’t beat it,” one impressed shopper wrote. “It was super easy to set up and connected right away to my phone. It’s a decent weight and feels sturdy. I love the sound quality too. The battery life is impressive as well.” $20 at Amazon

Amazon We still have a few weeks of winter left, which means it’s not time to put the space heaters away just yet. In fact, there’s still some super cold moments ahead! There’s so much we love about this one: It’s portable, has a built-in thermostat and features heating and fan modes. An gob-smacking 63,000-plus shoppers have given it a perfect rating. “This small but mighty heater was just perfect for what I needed!” one fan wrote. “My bathroom is big and it gets cold, but I don’t need the heater to run through the whole house, but this gem did its job!” Save $7 Prime and coupon $23 at Amazon

Amazon Looking for an even slimmer space heater? This all-black pick is also portable, has a built-in thermostat and a sleeker, more minimalistic build. More than 10,000 of these sold in the last month alone! “I’m actually surprised how small and warm this heater is!” one fan wrote. “It blows heat strong and has a pick-up or fall-over shut-off function. I plan to use this in my home office area for added warmth this winter!” Save $14 with Prime $26 at Amazon

Amazon Love to read in bed? Keep the peace with your partner with this handy little gadget. It clips securely onto your book, runs on a rechargeable USB-C battery and offers five brightness levels to give you just the right amount of light — no lamp required. It’s so popular that more than 2,000 shoppers bought one in the past month alone! “This is my favorite new little gadget!” one fan wrote. “My daughter and I both have light-sensitive eyes. I keep this little light in my pocket and use it a lot. Reading, crocheting, looking for the random thing I dropped on the floor, etc. It’s perfect.” Save $8 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Amazon This Bluetooth-enabled, noise-canceling bundle comes complete with a mic, stereo sound, 40+ hours of battery life… and a 40%-off price tag. It works seamlessly with Playstations, PCs and the Nintendo Switch, so if you’re a player who loves interactive gaming with friends, it’s time to pounce. More than 6,800 five-star fans agree, including this satisfied shopper: “This headset is amazing! The audio quality is clear and detailed… the noise-canceling mic works flawlessly, and my voice comes through loud and clear during chats… The battery life is impressive, lasting over 40 hours on a single charge. It’s also super easy to set up and works great with my PS5, Switch and PC. Highly recommend this headset for any gamer looking for quality and comfort!” Save $20 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Amazon Need to brighten up the kitchen? These rechargeable under-cabinet sensor lights don’t require hardwiring and magnetically attach to any surface (they come with adhesive tape and all the fixins). They turn on when they detect movement, making that late-night water run to the fridge so much easier… and safer. “I wanted inexpensive under-counter lighting that didn’t require hardwiring,” one fan wrote. “These are easy to install with magnetic strips (included) and easy to charge with [a] phone charger. They are motion-activated, so [they] turn on when we are nearby. You can set them to stay lit if you prefer.” Save $15 with Prime and coupon $19 at Amazon

Amazon This fast-charging beast is a top-seller, and you get two for under $40 with this deal. More than 80,000 shoppers also gave it a flawless rating. It can juice up your phone multiple times on a single charge, so you can play hours of Wordle while you’re stuck at the airport and still have enough juice to call your Lyft when you reach your destination. Super slim, it’ll slide right into a bag or a pocket (yep, it’s that slim). “One of my greatest investments,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This has quickly become my go-to for everyday carrying. It’s perfect for festivals, theme parks or any long, battery-draining days. So far, it’s been good for three to four full charges.” Save $25 with Prime $35 at Amazon

Amazon A Yahoo reader favorite, this popular five-piece shower set with over 28,000 five-star fans can keep your body washes, shampoos, soaps, sponges and toothbrushes organized and easily accessible. It sticks on in a snap and since it’s made of rustproof stainless steel, so it should remain shiny and new-looking for a good long time. “The installation process was incredibly easy and required no drilling,” one impressed reviewer wrote. “The adhesive is strong and holds the caddies securely in place, even when loaded with heavy items.” Save $3 with Prime $17 at Amazon

