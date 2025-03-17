Top cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day revealed

A new study is revealing which cities in America are considered the “best cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations,” and the top spots may or may not surprise you.

WalletHub released its 2025 report after conducting research across 200 major cities. The cities that ranked were based on key metrics, ranging from the Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, hotel prices and weather forecast.

Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said that St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated by millions of Americans regardless of their ancestry.

“The best cities for St. Patrick’s Day combines rich traditions with tasty and affordable food, safe conditions to celebrate and good weather,” he said.

“Celebrating in one of these cities will increase your chances of having a memorable holiday, as long as you don’t overdo it,” Lupo added.

See if your city landed in one of the top spots.

Boston, Massachusetts

Taking the gold as the best city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in 2025 is Boston.

The city is known for the oldest parade tradition, dating back to 1724, according to WalletHub.

The city has the sixth-most Irish pubs and sixth-most Irish restaurants per capita, noted for affordability too.

Reno, Nevada

In second place was Reno, Nevada, known for “some of the lowest beer prices in the country,” according to WalletHub.

The downtown area celebrates with “The Reno Leprechaun Crawl,” which has holiday go-ers participating in themed events and drink deals. For families, the city has the Annual Leprechaun Race 5K.

Savannah, Georgia

Rounding out the top three was Savannah, Georgia.

“The city sees around half a million visitors during the holiday who come to experience traditions like the parade and Celtic Cross Ceremony,” noted WalletHub.

Savannah was spotlighted as having more bars per capita.

In fourth place was Santa Rosa, California, and the fifth-best city to celebrate the Irish holiday was Worcester, Massachusetts.

The report also noted that Naperville, Illinois, had the highest Irish population and lowest crime rate.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, had the lowest average beer price, while Anchorage, Alaska, had the highest.

