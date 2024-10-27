Today’s best sales: $70 for a cordless, electric leaf blower, a $90 Fire TV and more

Leaf blowers make raking a thing of the past, but many models are heavy, require you to drag around inconvenient power cords or blow off noxious exhaust. This one offers a lightweight, clean-running, cordless alternative that makes tackling a leaf-filled deck or yard a breeze. It weighs just 4 pounds and blows air at around 150 mph. (For reference, a much higher-priced Black and Decker leaf blower hits only 130 mph.)

“This leaf blower has been a game changer for yard clean-up!” said a fan. “It’s lightweight, which makes it super easy to handle, but don’t let that fool you — it’s powerful enough to get the job done. I’ve used it on leaves, grass clippings, and even some light debris, and it works like a charm every time. The battery lasts longer than I expected, and it charges quickly too. If you’re looking for a solid, reliable blower that won’t wear you out while using it, I highly recommend this one!”

