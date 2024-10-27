Monday, October 28, 2024
Google search engine
HomeLifestyleToday's best sales: $70 for a cordless, electric leaf blower, a $90...
Lifestyle

Today’s best sales: $70 for a cordless, electric leaf blower, a $90 Fire TV and more

admin
By admin
0
4

Leaf blowers make raking a thing of the past, but many models are heavy, require you to drag around inconvenient power cords or blow off noxious exhaust. This one offers a lightweight, clean-running, cordless alternative that makes tackling a leaf-filled deck or yard a breeze. It weighs just 4 pounds and blows air at around 150 mph. (For reference, a much higher-priced Black and Decker leaf blower hits only 130 mph.)

“This leaf blower has been a game changer for yard clean-up!” said a fan. “It’s lightweight, which makes it super easy to handle, but don’t let that fool you — it’s powerful enough to get the job done. I’ve used it on leaves, grass clippings, and even some light debris, and it works like a charm every time. The battery lasts longer than I expected, and it charges quickly too. If you’re looking for a solid, reliable blower that won’t wear you out while using it, I highly recommend this one!”

Source

Previous article
Three US travel destinations land on National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2025’ list
Next article
Cruise lines are having a moment as a popular — and cheaper — alternative to hotels
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024