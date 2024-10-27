Three US travel destinations land on National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2025’ list

National Geographic released its annual “Best of the World” travel list for 2025.

Out of the 25 global destinations, three U.S. locations made the cut: Florida’s Ocala National Forest, Boise, Idaho, and Los Angeles, California.

Ocala National Forest received a shout-out for being one of Florida’s “last wild places,” NatGeo wrote in its list.

While most Florida tourists visit the theme parks and beaches, NatGeo called out Ocala National Forest, the southernmost forest in the U.S., for being a “green oasis.”

The 387,000 acres of Ocala is home to various wildlife like black bears, manatees and rare plants, as well as 600 lakes and natural springs, according to NatGeo.

The National Forest Foundation has expanded recreation opportunities in the area with new fishing piers and improved trails, NatGeo said, while also “working to restore the preserve’s longleaf pine ecosystem by removing invasive species and planting seedlings.”

Los Angeles made the list for its new art offerings, as NatGeo described the city’s cultural scene as getting a “jolt of new energy.”

Specifically, LA’s largest public/private Black art program in the U.S., called Destination Crenshaw, has taken over 1.3 miles of Crenshaw Blvd with “landscaped community spaces” and more than 100 commissioned works.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is also completing its David Geffen Galleries for its permanent collection, which is set to open for travelers in April 2026.

Also opening in 2026, in LA’s Exposition Park, is the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which will display works collected by Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Boise, Idaho, was named on NatGeo’s list for its population of Basque people – the highest in the U.S.

The Basques descended from Spanish and French migrants in the late 19th century, and came to the region to herd sheep.

Now, Boise honors their heritage with one of the world’s largest celebrations of Basque culture called Jaialdi, which will take place in July 2025 after a 10-year-long hiatus.

“The city’s famed Basque Block downtown will host daily street parties, dancing, and music performances, while Sports Night features competitions in wood chopping and wagon lifting,” NatGeo said.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, Nathan Lump, NatGeo’s editor-in-chief, explained that the publication intended to feature destinations that might not usually be on travelers’ radars.

“We have amazing international adventures, but the three U.S. locations on our list prove you don’t have to travel far to find memorable experiences,” he said.

