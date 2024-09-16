Travelers will need ‘permission’ and a fee to visit United Kingdom as part of new digitized system

The British government has rolled out a new requirement for travelers hoping to visit the country.

An “Electronic Travel Authorization” (ETA) has been implemented that digitizes tourists’ requests to visit the country while paying a fee of about $13.

“Everyone wishing to travel to the U.K. – except British and Irish citizens – will need permission to travel in advance of coming here,” says the United Kingdom government’s site.

The ETAs are linked to a traveler’s passport in an effort to smooth security checks and “prevent abuse” of the immigration system.

There were 38 million visits to the U.K. during 2023, an increase of 6.7 million visits compared with 2022, according to the U.K. Office for National Statistics.

An online form will be made available asking for valid passport information, travel details, an email address and a credit or debit card, along with “suitability questions.”

The ETA applies to anyone visiting for up to six months for tourism, to see family and friends, for business or for short-term study.

“The worldwide expansion of the ETA demonstrates our commitment to enhance security through new technology and embedding a modern immigration system,” the minister for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra, said in a press release.

“[Digitization] enables a smooth experience for the millions of people who pass through the border every year, including the visitors we warmly welcome to the UK who are predicted to contribute over £32 billion to our tourism economy this year,” added Malhotra.

The system will open up to all other nationalities, except Europeans, this November and will be required for entry beginning in April 2025.

The United Kingdom plans to fully digitize its borders by 2025.

