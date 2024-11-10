Monday, November 11, 2024
Veterans Day 2024 vacation deals and discounts announced to honor American heroes

As Americans prepare to honor heroes on Veterans Day, some travel companies are offering specials to give veterans and military personnel well-deserved vacations.

Sarah Basham, a travel adviser and supervisor at Travelmation, a licensed travel agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been a military spouse for more than 25 years.

Basham told Fox News Digital that for active-duty families, time together is “often fleeting.” 

“We don’t always know what our schedule for the year will be, so when our service members are home we make the most of every minute,” said Basham. 

“Vacations are a way for us to get away from the pressure of service and really connect and bond as a family.”

veteran side profile, flags in background

A Travelmation travel adviser and military spouse (not pictured) told Fox News Digital that vacations are essential for veterans and their families to look forward to.  (iStock)

Basham said she has seen an increase in traveling by military families since 2020.

“Many service members had very strong travel restrictions, so when those were lifted, they were eager to get out and see the world with their families.”

She added, “I have definitely seen an uptick in military families reaching out to book those special vacations.”

Bashman said there are many travel benefits for military families, and they should “take advantage of them and book a much deserved getaway.”

Norwegian Cruise Line offers a Military Appreciation Program; it shares a 10% discount cruise fare and special onboard amenities and experiences. To enroll, log in or register for an account on ncl.com.

“Norwegian Cruise Line is passionate about supporting the military community as David Herrera, our company president, is a veteran of the Army National Guard,” a representative for Norwegian Cruise Line told Fox News Digital via email.

People on beach vacation

There are many travel benefits for military families — and they should “take advantage of them and book a much deserved getaway,” said a travel adviser. (iStock)

The cruise line also hosts an onboard reception with the ship’s officers and other military families.

The National Park Service is also celebrating Veterans Day by making more than 400 parks available to everyone free of charge.

The living-history museum, Colonial Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Virginia, is giving free admission on Veterans Day weekend to active-duty military and veterans with their immediate dependents. 

Sandals & Beaches Resorts is offering military personnel a 15% discount that can be applied to promotions as well. 

A U.S. military veteran giving a salute.

Some companies and organizations are offering special travel deals to veterans, military personnel and their families in honor of Veterans Day. (James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

The Veterans Day deal will be offered through Nov. 16.

“When you are part of a military family, you go through many major life changes – like a move, quite regularly, so it’s essential to have something like a vacation to look forward to. It’s what keeps us going,” said Bashman. 

