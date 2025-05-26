Vietnam’s Durian Farmers Power Up with XAG Drones to Boost Efficiency

MY THO, Vietnam, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amid Vietnam’s “durian gold rush,” farmers are turning to smart agri-tech, notably XAG agricultural drones, to stay ahead. In the Mekong Delta, where durian exports have soared to $3.3 billion, growers use drones to cut costs, improve yields, and work more safely, adapting quickly to the demands of this booming fruit market.

Few understand these shifting tides better than Nguyễn Văn Hường, a lifelong farmer in Tiền Giang province. At 64, Hường and his wife manage more than 300 durian trees, along with 250 jackfruit and coconut trees, on a four-hectare farm. “Selling durians is like selling a house,” he says, noting that a single mature durian tree can yield nearly 100 kg of fruit a year and earn him 15 to 16 million VND.



Nguyễn Văn Hường, 64, operates his XAG P150 agricultural drone to efficiently protect his orchard in Vietnam.

Hường’s real edge, though, comes from his willingness to embrace innovation—a trait that traces back decades. “I was the first here to buy a backpack sprayer 50 years ago,” he recalls proudly, believing firmly that “technology brings profits.” Today, that same forward-thinking spirit once again sets Hường apart as a local pioneer, helping him tackle challenges and stay ahead of the curve.

Standing confidently in his lush orchard with a remote control in hand, Hường now relies on the XAG P150 agricultural drone—a tool that has completely changed his approach to crop protection. Before, he would row his boat between the trees, stand near each trunk, and reach up with a long-handled sprayer to coat the highest branches, which often failed to cover thoroughly and left him exhausted. “On windy days, chemicals would get on my head and in my eyes,” he explains.

By late 2024, motivated to “protect health and change traditional agriculture,” Hường invested in the drone, making the plant protection process safer, more efficient, and far less labor-intensive. It took him just three days to learn how to operate the drone, and now he manages every aspect of pesticide spraying with only a few taps on the screen.

The impact was immediate. Hường estimates that the P150’s intelligent RevoSpray system cuts water use per spray from 3,000 to just 800 liters, and what once took two tiring days now finishes in just three hours. Equipped with a 70-liter smart liquid tank and rotary atomization nozzles, the drone can spray evenly and thoroughly, sending droplets deep into the canopy where pests lurk and manual spraying can’t reach. “It used to be dizzying wearing a mask and spraying by hand, but now I can keep my distance and let the drone handle it more accurately,” Hường says.

The financial impact is also expected to be substantial. “Using drones for spraying can reduce my overall costs by about one-third. With expenses down and our work made easier, the profits would be higher,” he proudly exclaims. Last season, nearly one billion VND in revenue came from just 100 mature durian trees, thanks to higher yields and the export surge.

Hường’s experience reflects a wider movement. According to a study by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), the adoption of agricultural drones in Southeast Asia led to yield increases of up to 20% and a 30% reduction in pesticide use. For Vietnamese smallholders in regions like the Mekong Delta, adopting such technologies isn’t just about profit, it’s also about keeping pace with rising global expectations and unpredictable weather.

Word of Hường’s success has spread in the community. “If anyone asks, I’m happy to share my experience. This drone is almost fully autonomous and delivers much better spraying quality. Its automatic return-to-home function is especially convenient,” he says. “I’m really satisfied with this drone.”

From the days of hauling heavy sprayers through his orchard to now guiding a drone above bountiful trees, Hường embodies the evolution of Vietnamese farming—proving that with the right tools and openness to change, small family farms can still thrive in an increasingly competitive world.

Source